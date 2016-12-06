Art on a plate

more-in

When we ask Chef Ranveer Brar to sit on a platform to pose, he readily agrees. He looks away from the camera, takes a deep breath, turns back to the camera, and breaks into his typical smile.

The backdrop is a 40-seater space, with bulbs artistically dangling from the ceiling, the black wires creating a eye-catching pattern; Pop Art prints on the plastic chairs in the centre and a beige book shelf are in the frame too.

Brar, a seasoned celebrity chef who came out with his first book, Come Into My Kitchen, this year, opens doors to his first restaurant, GourmART in Mumbai today.

It resides inside The Amateur Gallery (TAG) promoted by Natasha Gowani that will open shortly. The space aims to promote experiences in art, design, food, wine and to give emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their talent. Works by budding artists adorn the walls of the restaurant as well as the gallery space on the lower level, which will also house the bar and lounge area in the coming months.

Brar says, “The menu comprises small plates inspired by world food. I have taken inspirations from my travels to serve food that will flirt with you.” He says that each small plate will be served with a two-ounce glass of paired wine.

Before we begin dig into the food, we have a million dollar question: why all vegetarian? “We decided that a 40-seater deserves a character of its own. Vegetarian food is neglected on most menus, and we are sure that even the non-vegetarians who walk in won’t miss the meat. The food here, like the art, makes a statement,” he says, before leaving us for the kitchen to prep up.

We begin our meal with a cappuccino, with the coffee being replaced by kale and mushrooms. Topped with a white chocolate truffle froth and porcini dust, a bite-sized cheese puff is served on the side. The subtle hint of truffle, and the frothy earthy kale and mushroom cappuccino warms up our palate for the rest of the meal. To cut the flavours, and cleanse our palate, we take sips of a young chardonnay.

Next, we get on to a ‘real’ soup, a green take on the classic French Onion Soup. The beef is replaced by a meaty mushroom broth, and the sweetness is balanced by a soggy three-cheese bao, and buttermilk truffle foam.

The next dish is an absolutely brilliant execution, a take on the tuna sashimi. It is the watermelon sashimi salad, where the fruit has been cooked sous vide, and holds a bed of yam guacamole. A toasted sesame and ginger-lemon ice round-off the Asian touches, and we enjoy this dish for its odd combinations that complement the flavouring.

We don’t, however, quite take to the wasabi edamame hummus, which is bland and mismatched with the methi khakra it is served with. The wasabi is an overwhelming misfit here.

We can see that Brar is having fun with his menu, which is evident in the Japanese street-food dish konyakkuyaki, which meets south India with an idiyappam twist. We now get a taste of north India in the dahi kebabs, which are served with a kanji rasgulla.

The Afghan mantu has an interesting back story that Brar picked up in Adelaide, Australia: “A second-generation Afghan immigrant family was selling Afghani food. The mantu is a stuffed dumpling that I like to call the rustic bhai of the dimsum. I traced it to the Mongols, and realised the mantu is its bohemian form, which later also travelled to Turkey in the form of manti.” We recollect trying the manti, mini chicken-stuffed ‘raviolis’ served with curd, tomato puree, and a topping of Turkish herbs at the VIP lounge of Turkish Airlines in Istanbul. It makes sense now.

But for a chef who hails from Lucknow, it would be sorely lacking if his repertoire didn’t include biryani. Brar rises to the occasion with a mini plating of a hearty palm heart Awadh style biryani with jackfruit, served with a bubble tea and beetroot-treated raita. It reminds us of a biryani meme widely circulated on social media with the caption: “Joke of the day: veg biryani”. Critics, take a bite before you write this one off. We polished off our plateful heartily.

But the meal is far from over. It is time for dessert: a 70 per cent dark chocolate-beetroot-raspberry sweet with fennel olives that’s made up of well-balanced textures, a smooth ganache, an airy cake with a touch of fennel olives to cut the sweetness. The raspberry and beetroot treated fruit leather on the side has a fresh mint leaf and stitches the dessert together.

While we almost pronounce it the winner, another dessert, pistachio, mascarpone, sour cherry, burnt miso comes in to give a tough fight. The burnt miso and pistachio leaves the chocolate lovers among us in a dilemma about which dessert scores higher.

Miso is fast becoming the favourite exotic ingredient of city chefs and we can see why. The burnt version is sweet and pungent, and goes well with the sour cherry and mascarpone.

Brar’s cuisine may not fit a particular definition, but it is one you will go back to for its brilliant execution.

The author is a freelance writer

TAG GourmART Kitchen, 1st floor, Kamala Mills, OSS Compound, Lower Parel. Enter Kamala Mills via the rear gate if you don’t want to take a long detour