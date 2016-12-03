An appetising canvas

RAHUL VERMA visits Savasti Sankul, the all new reason for visiting Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

One of my favourite spots in central Delhi is the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. I remember how it came up, after an international contest was announced for the design by the Congress government after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The usual controversies all cropped up, but IGNCA eventually emerged – and has been quite a hub for cultural activities since then.

I like it for a few good reasons. One, it’s large and sprawling, and aesthetically pleasing. Two, as I have said earlier, it has ample parking space, which is high on my priority list. Three, they organise some good music concerts and other festivals. And, four, many of the festivals come with special food stalls. Now, I have added a new reason to this list – there is a very nice cafeteria which serves various kinds of interesting dishes.

Svasti Café (9810062657 and 9212355500) is at Svasti Sankul. You’ll find it without a problem if you enter the premises from the gate that is opposite the National Archives on Janpath. The restaurant is run by two young men who are my close friend’s nephews. So while I was prepared to be biased about the place – and enjoy everything about it – I actually did like the place a lot. One, it’s nice and well-lit, with a picturesque outer wall of folk art. Two, the menu has various kinds of dishes. Three, the food is indeed very good. The helpings are huge and the prices are low.

The two enterprising boys – Sachin and Gaurav – are cousins. And what I like about them in particular is the fact that their menu has food from various parts of the country. In the section called Meals, for instance, they have something called Kashmiri hukka (Rs.275) – chicken in spicy gravy served with rice and rotis. The banana leaf wrapped fish (Rs.350) celebrates Bengal’s leaf-wrapped paturi fish. From Bihar they have sattu ki roti with three kinds of mashes (Rs.200); Rajasthan offers gattey ki sabzi with lal mirch ka paratha (Rs.175).

We started with palak ki chaat (Rs.60) – four large batter fried spinach leaves topped with chopped tomatoes and onion and drizzled with curd and chutney. This was very different from the usual palak chaats I’ve eaten – the sweet and tangy flavours did a neat tango with the crispy batter. We asked for a char-grilled sandwich (grilled chicken breast with barbecue sauce) – which came oozing with thick and melty chicken pieces.

I wanted to try out the Kashmiri dish, but they had run out of that. So, I had kaale sukke – a Kolhapuri lamb dish (Rs.300) – and found it tender and well-spiced. We packed a plate of Punjabi haven (Rs.275), which is butter chicken generally served with garlic paratha, zeera rice and smoked salad. Alas, they forgot to pack the side dishes.

I was urged to try out the Dilli 6 ka gosht (Rs.300) – which is a lamb korma. But I’d eaten too many kinds of kormas in the last few months, so I gave it a miss.

There is also a Continental section – with different kinds of pastas and sauces (Rs.150). The small bites section has snacks such as keema pav, chicken tandoori chaat, assorted mini samosas with channa and so on. The place is value for money because the prices include taxes, and the helpings are so generous that each dish can feed two. For my four dishes, I paid Rs.780.

Columnist/Writer Rahul Verma. Photo: R.V. Moorthy | Photo Credit: Photo: R.V. Moorthy

It’s a nice place to visit in this weather – for the ambience, and the food. They are open from 8 am to 8 pm, and also serve breakfast – stuffed parathas, oats, poha, chilla, idli, vada, egg preparations and so on. One day, perhaps, I shall land up there for their Gooey Goodness – a cheese omelette, my favourite comfort food. Meanwhile, let me raise a toast to young spirit.