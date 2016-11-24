A very Chennai Christmas

KOCHI, KERALA, 03/12/2013: Preparations on for X'mas at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Kochi. The X'mas plum cake is being prepared in the hotel bakery on December 03, 2013. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat | Photo Credit: indira gandhi hospital

Thinking about baking plum cake for Christmas this year? RASHMI DEVADASAN takes you down memory lane and tempts your taste buds along the way

Plum cake (or fruit cake, depending on which side of the ocean you live on) is to Christmas what kaju katli is to a Deepavali sweet box: a must-have. It is a baked confectionery that makes the season’s festive banquet complete.

Imagine lining up all the traditional Christmas palagarams (sweets) and anthropomorphising them as characters from a Disney-Pixar animation holiday special called ‘A Chennai Christmas’. Imagine that they’re singing an 80s-style soft rock ballad, while trays of kalkals, a tin of rose cookies, homemade marzipan and other delicacies all point to the centrepiece of the table — a plum cake — as they sing out in four-part harmony ‘You complete me.’ (Reverential nod to Jerry Maguire for this timeless, meme-able line.)

Whether you make it at home or have been buying it from the same bakery for the last 20 years, it is the cake of the season.

In the 80s, the names of the go-to bakeries for plum cake were McRennett, Bosotto Bros and Prima’s Bakery. Making plum cake at home, on the other hand, was and still is an ‘all hands on deck’ labour of love and desire for this particular cake that’s seen only around Christmas and at Indian Christian weddings.

The first task would be the buying of the cake fruit ingredients. Aunts, grandmothers, mothers, fathers and uncles would head out — whether by auto, bus, Bajaj scooter or Enfield — sputtering their way to either Parry’s, Spencer Plaza (when it was just one phase) or the only Niligiri’s on RK Salai to buy the items on the list.

Packets of sticky, red glace cherries (you could also get them in a bright hazardous-green-slime type of shade); multicoloured confetti-sized squares of mixed candied peel; thick, shapeless pieces of tangy-sweet orange candied peel that would be cut into small pieces by hand; raisins aka kishmish (the ‘plums’ of the plum cake?); tawny, large sultanas; almonds; cashews; and black raisins — all would form an interesting Christmas topography of mounds and hillocks.

After the sorting came the work of measuring and chopping. The sultanas and the large black raisins needed to be deseeded — yes, each one individually — and then sliced down the middle. The glace cherries and candied peel had to be diced. The almonds had to be blanched, de-skinned, cooled and chopped.

Depending on your quantity, the amounts could vary between a kilo or so of dry fruit mix for maybe two cakes, to four kilos of dry fruit for many loaves of fruit cake! Prepping could go on well into the night in some houses, fortified with many breaks for snacks.

Next came the ‘soaking’ of the fruit in rum or whiskey for up to a month in a large glass jar or ceramic jaadi. Some preferred to add the spirit of their choice after they baked their plum cake. Then, a few holes were pricked in the cake, before it was wrapped in muslin and stored in airtight containers. Each day, the cakes would be taken out, unwrapped and a bottle cap full of rum or brandy poured over the cake. This practice was common in cooler, Ooty-type climates.

Sure, you could make a plum cake without any spirits, but to plum cake purists, that would be tantamount to making filter coffee with instant decaf powder.

Back in the 90s, a friend of mine, who came from a family of four children, used to live in Anna Nagar West. I used to love going to their house a month before December 25, as they baked four different types of cake for Christmas!

You walked in through the front door, and her brother would be churning a vast quantity of seed cake batter in a huge biriyani degchi, now commandeered for cake making. An elder sister would be carefully pouring chocolate batter into loaf pans half filled with plain, vanilla-flavoured batter — the two batters would then deftly be scored once with a thin metal skewer to create marble cake.

Another sister and aunt would be making regular chocolate batter. And finally, uncle and aunty (my friend’s parents) would be mixing the plum cake batter.

Why so many cakes? It was expensive to make 10 to 12 kilos of plum cake. But, they lived in a colony and were already well-known for their generous hospitality. During Christmas season, no matter how many folks dropped by, everyone would get a piece of cake — even if the plum cake ran out!

I’m not a regular or expert home baker, but Christmas cake, aka plum cake, is pretty much the only baking I do in the year. The recipe I follow has been very graciously given to me by my good friend’s mother.

Making your own plum is about two days of work, a month apart. Buying, prepping and soaking the ingredients and then mixing and baking a month down the line.

So, if you’re thinking about trying your hand at making Christmas cake this year, go for it! Ask a friend, an uncle, aunt or anyone you know who makes plum cake at home for advice, or, better still, if they’re willing to share the recipe!