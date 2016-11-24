A taste of royalty

more-in

Memories of a magical dinner at a 155-year-old Gothic-style castle

Who doesn’t dream of dining in a castle? Especially after reading several descriptions of how interesting it can get. Be it at Wodehouse’s Blandings with The Efficient Baxter on the prowl, or Hogwarts with its magically-filled platters, or the numerous castles of Westeros from the Game of Thrones series. So, sure enough, it’s an exciting prospect when I finally have the chance to dine in a castle at Dresden, Germany.

After being driven down a long, dark, winding pathway, the cold air nips my toes as I step out of the car at Schloss Eckberg. The 155-year-old Gothic-style castle has now been converted to a hotel and restaurant. Stark lights throw shadows around, and as I’m relieved of my bulky jacket, I appreciate the warmth.

There’s a lot to take in: brown stone walls, a high ceiling adorned by a chandelier, which twinkles in the light cast by candles on a large silver candelabra. And then, there’s the difficult choice: red wine or white? I opt for a red from the region, never mind that it means that I can’t have the Arctic trout with spinach empanadas and goat’s cheese.

The menu seems sparse — but that’s probably because of those multi-cuisine restaurants we’re so used to here. We’re served an appetiser of lamb carpaccio (raw meat thinly sliced and pounded thin), topped with mozzarella and sautéed mushrooms, which feels like a meal in itself. Sounds a little out there, but the meat is seasoned well, and pairs wonderfully with the fresh cheese and the salty mushrooms.

Although there’s lamb haunch from Ireland and beef fillet from France in the grill section, I decide to go native and ask for the Duroc pork loin.

There are a few options for sides, and so I add fried potatoes with bacon, and grilled vegetables (so I don’t feel too guilty).

It comes to the table in true castle style: under a highly-polished silver cloche. Everyone is served simultaneously, and the cloches are removed with a flourish. As I tuck in, the tender pork falls off the bone and melts in my mouth. Amid the clinking of cutlery and wine glasses, I disagree with singer Lorde. I could totally be a royal.