A market gone NUTS

The annual Kadlekai Parishe or groundnut fair in Basavanagudi is a centuries-old tradition that continues today, although in a disappointingly commercialised avatar. BHUMIKA K. walks through its hustle and bustle

Brown muddy-bodied peanuts in their shells are heaped on sheets on the floor by the roadside. Steam from peanuts being boiled on carts wafts up into the November air. Loud off-key party-horns rent the air as does the cackle of hundreds of people, and sellers shouting their ware. There are soap bubbles floating around. I see a tower of pink cotton candy in the distance. But the swarm of people seem distracted with colourful jewellery, plastic ware, toys and utensils, heaps of clothes, Chinese goods of all kinds.

It is overwhelming even as you step on to Bull Temple Road on the main day of the Kadlekai Parishe. A section of the road is blocked off from traffic and divided into little lanes of shops, through which jostle a dense sea of people on the last Monday of the Karthika month of the Hindu calendar.

There is a legend of why farmers come to appease Basava here at the temple with groundnuts. What started off as a simple offering of their annual groundnut crop to the gods by farmers of the surrounding areas, slowly transformed into a fair of epic proportions. Farmers from neighbouring states started coming in to trade as well.

Over the years it has morphed into this fair where you will find anarkali net salwar kameez, plastic flower crowns, watches, shoes, melamine plates and cups, jewellery, toys, vegetable cutters and more.

It is now a popular event to attend for youngsters, attracts foreign tourists, is the subject of organised photo walks, and yet another excuse for selfies.

It was disappointing to see the humble nut, the reason for the fair, moved to the background. Selling for Rs. 30 a “Seru” (a measure) at the outskirts of the Parishe and whittling down to Rs. 20, there were the raw and dry roasted versions. And with not too many enthusiastic buyers. Why people coming to a groundnut fair would want to eat American corn or paani puri, boggles the mind.

As Palaniamma, one of the groundnut sellers from Dharmapuri said: “No one is buying groundnuts madam. All they want to do is take photos and selfies.” All of the groundnut sellers had to pay a “rent” of Rs. 500 to the organisers for their space in the Parishe, and her sales could hardly cover that, she said.

Chandrashekariah, from Benson Town, has been coming to the Parishe for the last 25 years at least. “I may have missed one or two years...that is all.

Earlier this Parishe was only filled with groundnuts and people would have kadlekai eating competitions. And the legend was that whatever peanut shells would be strewn after eating would vanish the next morning because Basava would eat them. It is sad that over the last decade, local politicians of the area have hijacked it and turned it into extremely commercial nonsense. The sanctity of the idea of the Parishe is lost. The old world touch is gone,” he lamented.

But some things you only get to see and do only in a fair -- students from nearby schools and colleges in groups were delighted buying the various kind of party horns and parading around, with the boys and girls competing with each other, almost turning into some sort of courtship game. Thematic Dasara dolls were up for sale. There was bendu and battasu -- sugary treats that maybe our parents’ generation would have drooled over but doesn’t appeal to us. You could get a 10-minute high for ten bucks if you ate the boiled peanut masala, laced with raw onions, green chillies, coriander, a dash of lime and red chilli powder. Wash it down with goli soda or sugarcane juice. There were heaps of gooseberries, ginger, yelachi and bori hannu to be bought. You could play ring-the-object and win a packet of Parle-G, a bar of washing soap, or a 10 rupee note.

And then I met Chamarajpet's “Mittai Murugesh”. He clung on to a tall pink doll that clapped cymbals in her hand to attract crowds, and from under her fluffy pink skirt came twists of pulled sugar candy coloured pink white and yellow. For 20 rupees, he could make a watch on your wrist with it with a bonus finger ring to match, or fashion a duck on a stick for you to drool over as you trawled the Parishe. And with it, he doled out his business card.