A ditty for the dumpling

Being a vegetarian in Taiwan, and loving it

You don’t really expect to eat Moroccan food in Taiwan, that too for two days on a seven-day trip. But, that’s how popular the cuisine is in the Republic of China, though the two are separated by more than 11,000 km. Every table is full, with diners digging into breads with dips and couscous served in Tajine pottery, with plenty of vegetables and fragrant curry. Dessert is bite-sized decadence — dates stuffed with crisp nuts.

Then, there’s Indian fare — perfectly-turned-out rotis, yellow tadka dal, tikkas and aloo-gobi make you forget you’re more than 4,000 km from home.

And so, our first experience of local food is only a couple of days into the trip, at the restaurant in Yoho Beach Resort, Pingtung. This is where the crew of Life of Pi stayed during filming, and we are even shown a pool where they practised their action scenes.

It’s lunch, and a delicious salad of sprouts, greens and dressing, topped with two crisp lady’s fingers, slit and served raw, first makes an appearance. This is followed by a rice-based dish, vegetables and dessert — mung beans in a golden syrup, which is mildly sweet and full of flavour.

Our lunch the next day is at the quirkily named Holi Ice Cup, en route to Kaohsiung from the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Pingtung.

At first sight, it looks run-down. Some creepers have made friends with the doorway and flower away, bursts of brightness in the middle of a teeming highway.

The entrance opens out into a narrow pathway and, suddenly, your eyes strain to take in the vastness of the Taiwan Strait. The restaurant offers a vantage view of the waves that crash down, even as you indulge your taste buds.

In less than 20 minutes, the chef, a young boy who turns shy when anyone praises him, sends out platter after platter of a pre-plated menu for our group of 10. There’s rice, some curry, and a bowlful of roasted vegetables. Broccoli never looked greener.

As the non-vegetarians in the group exchange notes on the meat served, the four vegetarians focus on the food — at that moment, it’s nothing short of manna.

Slices of succulent dragonfruit, stained deep purple by Nature, and sweet musk melon make their appearance. As we savour the food, taking in the sight of a sea that still holds traces of the typhoon that struck two days ago, happiness arrives in the form of freshly squeezed pulpy passion fruit juice. It’s the colour of distilled sunlight, and tastes of everything nice and summery.

Another memorable food moment happens a day later, at the Guanghua Digital Plaza. After a long journey to the mall, hunger pangs call out. Helping quell them is our friendly guide Francis Hu — with a piece of steamed sweet tapioca. There’s a reason why the tuber is hugely popular snack among the Taiwanese.

The locals relish fruits, and how! Some quick research on Google shows how Taiwan has coaxed the land to yield more than 50 varieties of fruit. Every corner in a house garden is home to a clump of fruit-bearing trees.

Taiwan is also known for its eye for detail and focus on reviving traditional cuisine. Fittingly, the last dinner of our trip is at the hallowed Din Tai Fung Restaurant in Taipei 101, where we are seated in the VIP room and pampered with the house specialities of the eatery, which had a humble beginning as an oil store.

Today, people line up in queues to be able to partake of its treats. In between all the waiting, check out the pineapple cakes and suncakes sold in the food marts in the skyscraper.

The star at Din Tai Fung, of course, is pork xialong bao, a variety of dumpling. Watching it being made is a lesson in discipline and exactness. Groups of helpers gather around a table dusted with flour on which sit a couple of weighing scales. At every stage, the dumpling is weighed — the skin must weigh five grams and hold within it 16 grams of filling, and once finished, must have a precise 18 folds.

The team — 30 in the front kitchen and 120 in total — works with clockwork precision, measuring out the dough and the filling; it’s back-breaking work. They make a staggering 20,000 pork xialong baos every day.

There are numerous other varieties too; our vegetarian one features minced mushroom. At every table, the baos are placed like little pillows in a bamboo steamer, ready to take consumers on a gastronomic journey they are not likely to forget.

(The writer was in Taiwan at the invitation of Taiwan Tourism Bureau and Scoot Airlines.)