A cut and dried treat

I have discovered an ingredient that I have not used all that much (though it has been a part of our cuisine for long) and am enjoying making up for it.I’m talking about dried coconut otherwise known as copra. A few days ago we had to clear up a small pile of dried coconuts. In my mind the best way to use up dried coconut was to make cold pressed oil. But I wondered where to send such a small quantity for pressing. Not wanting to waste any, I decided to cut them open. As it split neatly into two halves I was delighted to see that though the outer was dried to an almost burnished charcoal ,the inside was just perfect. The smooth shell required little cleaning. Using a sharp,small paring knife I found it was easy to get thin slivers of dried coconut. I was excited as there was just so much I could do with the slivers. A friend loves adding dried coconut flakes as a topping on her chia porridge, in her muesli or even just have it as a snack. While I love sprinkling an assortment of nuts, seeds and cereals to many things, I had not tried the dry coconut. The first thing I did try was to lightly toast them in a dry pan with a pinch of salt and red chilli powder . The concentrated sweetness of the copra bits complemented the spice beautifully. What added to that was the deliciousness of that chewy texture. I could clearly see how this was going to be a great addition to my homemade trail mix of roasted almonds, raisins, dried cranberries and walnuts. Some temple prasadams add these as a garnish to sweet pongal or to soaked, sweetened aval. I remember reading something about using dried coconut meat to make coconut flour at home. I looked it up and there it was. Coconut flour is made from dried coconut bits. Included in the instructions was how to dry the coconut first, either using an oven or a dehydrator. Thankfully we don’t have to bother with that as we we here are blessed with the availability of naturally sun dried coconut meat all year round. So I blitzed the dried coconut to a fine powder in my blender spice jar.

After setting aside half the quantity to make gluten free cookies, I spread out the rest on an oven tray and let it bake for a few minutes on low heat until it turned golden.

The low temperature is important as otherwise the powder gets oily. It came out great. Not only did it resemble fine breadcrumbs it also had a similar taste. No hint of the coconut sweetness whatsoever.

It seemed perfect to use as a crumb topping for fish, chicken, eggplant or cottage cheese. I can’t wait to try that out. The gluten free cookies turned out really well though I do plan on reducing the quantity of butter used.

The sun dried coconut meat has a good content of natural oils which keeps the batter moist, so with trial and error the fat from dairy can be kept to a minimum. Another advantage is the huge saving on cost when compared to other gluten free options. A friend also tried out pancakes for her using coconut flour and was thrilled with the result.

Other than fresh coconut, coconut products are gaining popularity not only because it offers a healthier alternative for baked goods but also because of the immense nutritional benefits.

This healthy fat when eaten in moderation is a great source of dietary fibre and iron along with a range of minerals that minimise the daily wear and tear of the body. I’m not saying we need to go off other flours completely . But,when my 10 year old niece comes asking me for “flourless”options to bake a cake for her mom who has a gluten allergy I am thrilled that I can offer her a recipe with an ingredient sourced from our own habitat.