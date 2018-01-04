A numbers game

Indira Nagar's neighbourhood pub and restobar scene has seen some healthy growth in recent years, offering high-end watering holes and cosy, affordable places for a night out with the best mates. 330, located on 80 Feet Road at the junction to 12th Main Road, falls firmly into the latter category. The reason behind the name of the establishment is linked to its menu. All the items on it, be they food or drink, are priced below 330. For a place that serves everything from beer to classic cocktails like the Long Island iced tea, this is an impressive claim.

Ambience-wise, 330 is more like the comfortable café you visit for brunch than an out and out restobar, with the high stools being the only real giveaway. With background music which sets the right mood and a menu, which is a simple two-sided affair, the place allows visitors to pick their poison of choice, pair it with something to bite into, and get on with it.

Speaking of those bites, there's a fun selection to choose from. Classic bar fries are represented by the likes of the very Indian shaken masala fries to the Canadian meaty cheesy pot roast fries. The origin of each dish is neatly represented with a tiny flag before its name. Go all American by pairing your drink with a plate of buffalo chicken, or stay true to our traditions and order a plate of peanut masala. We quite enjoyed the tandoori chicken spring roll and chicken satay, paired with a bottle of rosemary ramune (the original Japanese term for banta). This particular fizzy beverage is also available in flavours like thyme, lemongrass and rambutan, and we'd definitely recommend you give it a try.

On the alcohol side, you have the popular brands of beer, rum and whiskey, priced competitively enough that you feel encouraged to experiment beyond the usual order of Old Monk and coke. 330 also offers some signature cocktails. With the doodh ka dibba (a blend of rum and milky tea) and the trashy tourist, which blends whiskey, coffee and caramel into a sinful mix, being some of our favourites.

Despite the small size of the menu, it does throw up compelling options for vegetarians, such as achari paneer canapes, aloo masala samosa, chilli paneer flatbread and the pav bhaji burger. Meat lovers can get experimental with the likes of the mutton keema pav, and purists can dig into 330s special sliders and burger. For a heavier meal, check out the Italian crockpot lasagne, or the quintessentially British beer batter fish and chips.

While you're there. also make sure to check out if there are any promotions on, as the restobar often has combos of drinks available for a total amount of 330, which can make good financial sense.

All said and done, 330 offers a nice change of pace from the swankier establishments in Indira Nagar, with the rock-bottom prices and the decent selection of drinks making it the perfect spot to take friends who claim to be too broke for an evening drink.

330

32, 12th Main Junction, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar

Ambience: Decent music and decor, good for small groups

Hits: Very pocket-friendly, good cocktails and reasonably well-stocked bar

Misses: Not big on desserts, smallish menu, but hard to complain for the price

Meal for two: 800 (approximate)

Phone: 097319 56226