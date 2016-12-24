26bgmmealsthatheal

more-in

Banana Muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 tspn ground cinnamon

1.5 cups mashed banana

4 egg whites

2 tspn baking powder

1 tspn baking soda

1/2 tspn vanilla extract

1/2 cup fresh or frozen and well-drained blueberries

Method:

Preheat oven to 175 degrees C. Lightly grease a muffin pan.

In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda. In a separate bowl, mix the bananas, egg whites and vanilla extract. Mix the banana mixture into flour mixture until smooth. Fold in blueberries.

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pan. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Remove from pan.

MOUSHMI KISHORE