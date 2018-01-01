Your 2018 health matrix

Sift out the old and welcome the new year with a spot of me-time and a be-kind attitude, to yourself, your loved ones and that proverbial neighbour.

You are what you eat

Shonali Sabherwal, macrobiotic nutritionist who has worked with Javed Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez

After humble millets made a sassy comeback on modish menus and small plates last year, what’s next? “Adding a fermented product to your diet, apart from just yoghurt. This would include kanji, kefir, quick-pickles, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso. The food focus in 2018 is on creating a stronger ecosystem and a pool of better strains of bacteria in the gut flora, due to the compromised digestive systems all of us have,” she says. There’ll also be a move towards medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil (to treat food-absorption disorders), hemp, plant-based diets (with no dairy) and enhanced enzymes via sprouting. “The overall concept is to prevent AGEs (Advanced Glycation End Products that promote ageing and free-radical damage in our bodies, pushed by insulin surges,” she says. Yes, we’re going gut healthy.

Your skin needs botanicals, not chemicals

Dr Rekha Sheth, dermatologist who has worked with Dimple Kapadia, Sussanne Roshan, Saif Ali Khan

There’s a move away from chemicals concocted in a lab, and towards products that bring out the best of Nature’s goodness. While using naturals in skincare has been around forever, there is now a marked shift towards recognising particular benefits and harnessing those for specific purposes. People are reading labels to find out where their vitamins are coming from. “Bring the bounty into your everyday skincare routine. At bedtime, use a moisturiser with antioxidant ingredients like Vitamins A, C, E. Niacinamide, green tea, pomegranate extract, soy proteins and others are ingredients to look for on labels.” Hydration too will see a special emphasis, because there is sure to be a leaning towards natural, lovely-looking skin. Doable, we say.

Your body is your strength

Yasmin Karachiwala, fitness trainer who has worked with Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

“Pilates gifts you that lean and lovely look, as it is a combination of working on your strength and flexibility: that’s the anthem this year,” says Yasmin Karachiwala. “Practise pilates thrice a week to strengthen your core, in combination with one hour of cardio every day and three days of functional training.” Arms and collarbones is so 2017. In 2018, it’s all about being fitness happy and stamina rich, rather than being skinny, anorexic and diet-obsessed. “Eat well and exercise right to look good and stay fit,” she says, as she trains the younger lot in Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, who subscribe to this philosophy. “Eat light (as a carb-rich diet leaves you sluggish), glug vegetable juices and stay calm.” We’re on it.