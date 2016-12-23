Your post work-out indulgence

Trudging up the dry and dusty hills of Matheran over the weekend could only result in your muscles shrieking louder than Sophia Vegara. In such a case, a visit to the spa appears to be more than just an indulgence. It’s a necessity. And Antara Spa, which recently celebrated ten years, seemed like the perfect place to get pampered.

Catering to the elite neighbourhoods of Juhu and Andheri, Antara is open to members and non-members alike. Located in The Club Mumbai, the spa offers a couple of new therapies like the vinotherapy with hot stone and cupping techniques. But upon carefully perusing their brochure, I opted for their most popular massage, the Antara Signature, which was introduced a year ago. The ultimate test of a masseur’s prowess is to alleviate muscle aches and knots induced by strenuous exercise, and Antara Signature promised to do just that. With a unique blend of Swedish, Aromatic and Thai massages, the therapy seemed like just what the doctor ordered.

Carried by my throbbing legs, I arrived at the club on a harshly lit morning. The spa’s reception, with warm lights and beige walls embossed with white marble work, is located away from the poolside. After being welcomed with a cup of green tea, I was ushered into a private therapy room to be greeted by Sarah, my warm yet reticent masseur. As expected, the room smelt of potpourri with mild hints of lavender.

The 60-minute therapy began with Thai stretches. Right at the onset, I realised Sarah was rather freakishly strong for a petite person. Working her way up from bigger muscles to smaller ones, the stretches set up a fine base for the aroma massage. Slathering a generous amount of aromatic oil, the therapy went in tandem with the relaxing, soft music playing in the background. But the face cradle, peering directly over flower petals haloed with yellow light, soon started giving me a mild headache.

Fortunately the Swedish massage, especially with a focus on the forehead and face, started to palliate the pain. It’s perhaps for good reason then that the three massages are packed sequentially.

As for catering to the olfactory sense, the therapy room smelt adequately pleasant without an overpowering aroma. The music playing during the session was comforting, although occasionally clobbered by the rattling of the air conditioning panels, which appeared to escalate in intensity.

Feeling revitalised and cleansed I walked out drowsily, while sipping on ginger and lemon juice. The therapy is recommended if you’re looking for an intensive massage which is basic in nature, but one that’s effective after an exhaustive workout.

Antara Signature therapy is priced at Rs. 2,800 for a 60-minute session, and Rs. 3,800 for 90 minutes. Prices are exclusive of taxes. Call 66117774 for details.