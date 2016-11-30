Nature cure

more-in

Nature Images, an exhibition of Canvas Prints of Wildscapes from India and Africa, is being held by Dr. Srinivasan Periathiruvadi, co-founder and chairman, Jeevan Stem Cell Bank.

A self-taught Nature photographer, he started his journey in photography 50 years ago. He has explored the Indian and African wilderness, the Himalayas, the Arctic and the Antarctic. He had his first solo exhibition in 2012 at Lalit Kala Akademi, which was well recognised by the photographic community and the public.

The funds from the show will go to the Chennai-based Jeevan Stem Cell Bank, which enables quick and affordable or free access to matching stem cells from donated cord blood and bone marrow donors to Indian children with blood cancers and Thalassemia. He is looking for 50,000 Indians to join him at www.millioncells.in.

Limited edition prints of the photos will be available for a tax-exempted donation at the venue, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, between December 1 and 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. His work can also be seen at www.natureimages.in. For details, call 89035 50235.