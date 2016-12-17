Let’s go for a long run

more-in

How long is a long run? The International Amateur Athletic Federation classifies distance above 5,000m as a long-distance running event.

The two most challenging distances for recreational runners are the distance between their bed and the shoe-rack and their first 5-km run. Anyone who can accomplish these two targets can aim at running longer. There is no limit to the maximum distance one can run. While short and medium distances are often the test of one’s physical endurance, long-distance running is more a test of mental resilience over strength.

Training oneself to run long distances is often a journey that is a reward in itself. There is no shortcut technique, quick fix formula or a miracle drug to become a long-distance runner. It is a slow, patient process over years and a journey of discovering one’s physical and mental limits.

We list a few steps to help you get started

First: Plan your weekly mileage of running and do not increase it more than 10 per cent of the previous week’s mileage. Increase the distance gradually.

Second: Learn to run slower. The easiest way to run longer is to run slow as it teaches the patience to run longer. The ideal pace for running longer is to run at ‘conversational pace’ – a pace at which you can comfortably engage in a conversation with a fellow runner (not on the same lines as news-hour discussions!)

Third: Learn to walk between runs. It might sound blasphemous to suggest walking to a runner. Nevertheless, taking walk-breaks between runs help in recovery of muscles between the runs and in gaining energy to run further.

Fourth: Set yourself time-based targets, like a run for one hour, two hours etc., distance will improve automatically.

Fifth: Hydration is the key to running longer. Sip water frequently between your run. Carry your own bottle of water and get it re-filled at intervals.

Sixth: One of the major challenges physically in running longer is the loss of salt (sodium) in the body, causing dehydration, muscle fatigue which leads to muscle cramps. Most sports drinks help you to replenish the salt content during the run. Choose natural alternatives like salted lemon juice or orange juice.

Seven: Eat small portions of solids during the run. Eating small portions of solid food, be it a peanut butter sandwich, a banana or energy bars, help you get energised for longer runs. Professional runners normally resort to energy gels containing concentrated carbohydrates. Some of the readily available foods like peanut candy, dry fruits, chocolates, and biscuits also come in handy.

Last but not the least, learn to compete with yourself! In long-distance running, there is nothing more to achieve than what you have achieved the previous day. You are no less inferior or superior to other long-distance runners. Each runner is unique and works according to his/her strengths and weaknesses. Comparing with others is not only deplorable but also potentially dangerous.

Running long distances is often a metaphor for any activity in life – career, relationships or any other passion. It is an education by itself, as it helps you understand and push the physical and mental limits. At a physical level, it helps you to understand your body better and the relative strengths and weaknesses. Personally, long-distance running has helped me understand and get rid of medication for asthma. Shortcomings in flexibility and physical strength can be easily detected and worked upon. Mentally, it is a meditative experience; there is no doubt that over the long run, you are reborn into a better person.