In the long run...

more-in

“No matter where you are, if you have a pair of shoes and different surfaces to test yourselves, running is possible,” remarks Rick Muhr, ace marathon runner and coach.

Rick, who has had the distinction of participating in over 32 marathons and worked with Olympic athletes like Haile Gebrselassie and Paula Jane Radcliffe, was at the launch of Zero Runner, a machine designed to reduce repetitive impact of running, at Fitness First in Select City Walk, Saket.

On his first visit to India, Rick is quick to notice the low levels of awareness among the populace. “However, people here are eager to learn and adapt.” Unlike the US, Rick also notices the parity of expertise among the trainers across.

It is important to break the monotony of running and overcome the tendency to adapt. “Human body is quick to adapt. Shock is the only way forward.” According to Rick, running with different pace, testing different surfaces, switching between styles can improve performance. This also reduces chances of injury and permanent muscle and tissue damage. “One needs to strike a perfect balance between all forms of running and try different levels.” Treadmill running, claims Rick, is not harmful if done at intervals.

“Human bodies are designed to move,” remarks Rick, adding that running needs to follow the principle of posterior chain activation, wherein, both glutes and hamstring are actively engaged.

“I prefer running in the morning, even if I have to use a pollution mask.” chuckles Rick, referring to the rise in pollution levels across the world and the Capital. Whatever may transpire, running never stops.