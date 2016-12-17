Essentially yours

more-in

One of my fondest childhood memories is of my mother putting a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil on my kerchief to treat my cold.

Essential oils, which have been in use for centuries, can be used safely in many ways. The most common way is by inhaling them; or they are used in diffusers, and some in baths and massages.

A great way to enjoy essential oils safely is by mixing them with salts or carrier oils, which can then be added in warm water to enjoy an aromatic bath that will gently heal and detoxify the skin. The most popular oils to try out would be lavender, rose, geranium, sandalwood and eucalyptus.

Massaging your body with nutrient-rich oils is an age-old beauty treatment. Organic carrier oils like coconut, almond, extra virgin olive oil, sesame etc. are commonly used for massages. These oils, when expertly blended in with essential oils, are believed to increase the benefit of a massage. For example, for pain relief, research shows that wintergreen oil has the ability to act like a natural analgesic (pain reducer). It is important to understand the proportions in which essential oils should be blended with carrier oils to ensure no side effects.

Essential oils are extracted through methods like steam distillation, resin tapping, and cold pressing. The volatile plant extracts collected thereby, known as essential oils, are far more powerful than the plants or flowers they come from.

Plant-based

Genuine essential oils are pure distillations of flowers, herbs, roots, or resins that have not been blended with any kind of carrier oil. These oils are more expensive than fragrance oils or blended oils and are known for their powerful aroma and medicinal benefits.

Though the fragrances can be chemically recreated, the benefits of essential oils are impossible to duplicate.

Inhaling the diffused aromas of specific extracts is known to reduce stress and promote physical relaxation. Aromatherapy is one of the easiest ways to relieve stress. Besides spas that offer you these therapies, the market too has a range of oils that you can use within the confines of your home to lighten the mood.

Did you know that a simple moisturising lotion contains a slew of chemicals? Or that a product claiming to be ‘natural’ has barely any natural ingredient? Or that fragrant shower gel you swear by has carcinogenic ingredients? Not only do these products damage your skin, they also cause health issues in the long term, since the skin absorbs more than 60 per cent of what you apply on it.

Some of the products that the market offers are said to contain over 3,000 chemicals!

In comparison, essential oils not only have rejuvenating properties, but also have, over time, proven to be therapeutic. For example, if you need an anti-ageing cream, don’t go for the commercial variety. Instead, try a blend of cold-pressed organic argan nut oil blended with organic lavender and myrrh essential oils. Not only will it do wonders for the skin, it is also 100 per cent chemical- and additive-free.

Essential oils are not restricted to skin or well-being, but can also be used for daily cleaning chores. A simple blend of white vinegar, lemon essential oil, tea tree essential oil and distilled water can be used to clean windows, wooden floors and bathrooms.

Tea tree oil (Melaleuca alternifolia) is an effective antibacterial and antiseptic, and lemon essential oil has natural bleaching properties and also works as a mood elevator. This ensures a pleasant and natural refreshing fragrance in your home.

However, though essential oils are the purest form of botanical infusion, it is important to understand the benefits and nature of the oils before using them. Certain oils are considered safe for all age groups, whereas a few can cause skin irritation. Special care must be taken especially during pregnancy, and all details must be thoroughly researched before using them.