Embrace the outdoors

In Hyderabad, fitness has become synonymous with the outdoors. If you thought outdoors meant a leisurely walk in the park interspersed with selfies, think again. Hyderabad is moving and how! Starting with parks and streets, more fitness enthusiasts have now moved to rocks in the pursuit of fitness activities this year.

If the fitness movement was kickstarted with the 5k runs a few years ago, many fitness enthusiasts have evolved into runners, joggers, cyclists and now, to rock climbers. No one waits any longer for a charity 5k run, nor is everyone looking for company to run in a group. Most of those who are keen to be fit have chosen their path and are moving on.

Some say the outdoors is infectious and so you see many new followers. KBR Park, as always, teems with people and so do parks on Necklace road and in your neighbourhood. Drive around the city before traffic takes over the streets. From slow to fast-paced ones, joggers are everywhere.

Cyclists aren’t lagging behind either. Brevets once made news, but now a brevet is what every cyclist aims for. “It is fun to see a small cycling group growing into a big one,” says Narender Kumar. When Narender started to cycle in the early morning hours, he came to know other cyclists in the area, “and we are a family now,” he smiles. These groups form a great support system for each other. From clothes to suggestions on speed and diet, everything is discussed without qualms.

“During my first walk I met many people who smiled and greeted me. It is the least expensive and effortless thing that can make your day. I loved that and it became infectious. As I progressed from being a slow walker to brisk walker, I had people helping with suggestions on postures. Runners don’t mind stopping by and boosting you morale. At times they even slow jog to see that those who can’t match their speed don’t give up,” says Saswati Mukherjee, an interior designer.

Kayaking too is now open for those who want to try their hand at the activity at the Sailing Club. “I might not be a sports person but I loved the challenge of trying something new. Outdoors help in tackling mood swings. I tried every outdoor sport instead of relying on anti-depressants and I feel better now. I feel stronger, mentally and physically,” says Anjana Sharma, a HR head with a multinational company.

Rock climbing and trekking aren’t just adventure sports relegated to small groups. Favourite spots to climb these days are Khajaguda, Ammuguda and the Moula Ali rocks.

With children being initiated into treks at schools, they are bringing the enthusiasm home. “Thanks to my son’s insistence, we went on a family trek. It was a sight with all of us struggling, given our poor stamina. But that was also an eye opener; it made us take stock of our fitness levels and work to improve it. Now, my husband and I go for a brisk walk for about an hour and plan to do mini treks every month whenever the weather permits us,” says Lata, a homemaker.

