Sometimes it seems like she is in two places at once. She is needed in the office, the kitchen and at school presentations or sports events. Running businesses of their own, Puja Sahney and Sarvamangala Chavali know just how much the working woman is on her feet. Together, they provide a collection of clothes that multi-task as well as women do.

‘Airloom’ is the joint collaboration of the duo from Hyderabad, available in over 11 stores in the country. Puja points out that, women who are middle-aged or older no longer opt for outfits like anarkallis because they look very costume-like. “Heavy ethnic suits aren’t easy to carry off when you are on the go. As a tailor by profession, I found that the readymade industry never produced enough trousers and when they did, the fit was never right and the buttons would pop off.” Coupled with Sarvamangala’s expertise in curated handlooms, the collection specialises in chic trousers that marry everyday styles with festive wear.

Cigarette pants are the star of the collection and the fastest selling in South East Asia, says Puja. A combined taste of global and Indian fashion, the collection is also popular for its unusual wrap dresses, tunics, pinafores, ikat wear and linen kurtis. “These breathe well because they’re simple-structured and of quality material. Our hand-dyed mul t-shirts, for example, are light on the body. In Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, our jumpsuits are in high demand because they’re made out of fine Jaipur cotton and are very forgiving garments.”

The designers say women can rely on their sizes. After recording the sizes of over 2,000 women, they offer 16 flattering sizes that are compatible with all body shapes. Every six to eight months, they conduct camps where women are invited to provide data on body measurements. Puja adds, “We are constantly educating and updating ourselves on people’s bodies. Over the years it seems that the waist has become bigger. Women also hate anything that sticks to their tummy or hips, especially when they feel bloated.” She goes on to describe the tunics that cater to this concern that only taper under the chest to create an illusion of a waist. “Our crushed mul-mul t-shirts also provide the easy look of a t-shirt but the cut maintains the silhouette shape.” About 25-odd years ago, Puja began her career by designing clothes for her sister and later jumped to styling corporate wear for the Taj groups. Of late, she is the proud owner of Navika Garments and incorporates her extensive expertise into collections like Airloom. “Above all, I’ve learnt the importance of fit, comfort and style. It is simple – women want their clothes to work for them, not the other way around.”

Drop by the exhibition of Airloom at Raintree, Sankey Road, on June 16 and 17 from 11 am to 7 pm.