Stories in weaves

You’ve always wanted to take in the treasure trove called Indian handlooms under one roof. And, interact with the people who made it possible — weavers, printers, designers and revivalists. Here’s your chance to live that dream. The Crafts Council of India, headquartered in the city, holds Sarees & Accessories, a show that traverses the silk and cotton route to bring offerings from noted sari weaving centres. Think weaves from Benaras, Uppada, Maheshwari, Kanchipuram, Chanderi, Kota and Kutch.

Vintage creations

Designer and revivalist Ghanshyam Sarode brings his minimalist Paithani saris. He’s also reintroduced the jamdani technique in Uppada saris. Mughal motifs come to life in Jaipur-based Shilpi’s take on Sanganer block prints. Palash showcases a wealth of Bomkai ikats and art curator Himanshu Verma’s Red Earth celebrates Paithanis, Kotas, ikats and contemporary designer saris.

Says Radha Parthasarathy, Crafts Council of India executive committee member, who was part of the team that curated the show: “When we began, the idea was to introduce people to various printing and dyeing techniques, besides weaves. Over the years, people have learnt to identify the unique traits of each weave.”

Check these out

This time around, the group has brought together newcomers, who bring with them a fresh interpretation of age-old crafts, and those well-known in the craft world, who are backed by years of experience, during which they have honed their skills.

If you’re fond of natural dyed dupattas, saris, kurtas and accessories, visit the stall put up by Aavaran. Among the participating brands are Ekaya, Soham Dave and Palash. There’s also Shah Narayan Das’ zari and silk handwoven Benarasis in antique and revived motifs; Shohel Abdul Satar Khatri’s bandhni saris that fuse a traditional art form with contemporary motifs; and Soham Dave’s natural indigo dye saris and outfits with a touch of traditional Indian art like dabu and phantiya prints. Marm brings a range of delicate Chanderi saris in the colours of the rainbow, as well as salwar suits and dupattas. Also, take a look at Mura Collective’s shibori saris in Maheshwari, cottons and tussar.

What the show promises, over two days, is to allow visitors a chance to better appreciate wearable art.

After all, it’s something that has come from afar, something with a tradition dating back decades if not centuries, and something that involves a human hand — an artistic one at that.

What the show offers

Weaves from across the country, worked on by master weavers and revivalists, and conceptualised by eminent designers.

Edgy textile innovations and value additions such as hand block prints, tie and dye and shibori and embroidery.

Interact with two printers — Brij Ballabh Udaiwal of Shilpi, Jaipur, and Gamthiwala from Gujarat.

@ My Fortune Hotel

Cathedral Road

April 7 and 8, 10 am to 7 pm