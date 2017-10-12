Power dressing made easy

more-in

It was when she returned from a work stint in the US and found it difficult to shop for Western workwear that IIT-graduate Shweta Sharma realized that there are very few brands and labels dedicated to the work fashion market in India.

“I also spoke to a lot of women in metros and tier one cities and realized they were facing the same issue. Even the few brands that offered formal wear had issues with fit, design or quality. I realized that this segment of the fashion market in India was under penetrated and offered a lot of potential,” says Shweta, who then collaborated with her sister Prachi, a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology to launch Ombre Lane, which offers ‘versatile workwear for modern Indian women.’

“My sister was working with a women’s fashion brand at that time, but then we did some research and launched our online portal two months ago. And we now provide high-quality, high-fashion workwear which is made to fit the Indian woman.”

Comprehensive size chart

They studied hundreds of common body shapes in India to incorporate into their size charts in order to ensure the outfits are well-fitting. “Our size chart is also equally comprehensive, we offer detailed measurements as well comparisons with other brands. Having said that, if customers find something that doesn’t fit well, we have flexible return or exchange policies. Also, today’s women are used to shopping online and are aware of how to manage such situations. We are working to provide a good fit to a majority, it is not possible to cover every type, keeping the sheer variety in mind.” Another important aspect of formal wear that Shweta says Ombre Lane addresses is transition.

“Most working women in India do their chores or go out for dinner after work. And they don’t usually have a specific wardrobe just for work. So we decided to offer three collections: The Boss Lady, for formal wear; Work to Wine, for work as well as evening wear and Casual Chic, for smart casuals,” she explains.

The duo also carefully studies the gaps in the market and takes into account the needs of the Indian woman before they design. And Shweta maintains they are not a fast fashion brand.

“We believe in creating timeless pieces. Over 80 per cent of our collection features classics, with the remaining catering to the highlights of the major trends. We also take into consideration aspects of functional design such as linings or curved hems for better movement.”

Their outfits feature feminine silhouettes with bright colours, bows, ruffles and prints, which is a trend that is also taking off abroad with neutral shades going into remission.

Indian women, observes Shwetha, based on the feedback they received, also want more work dresses as well as mixed fabrics, which they plan to incorporate in their upcoming collection.

Go-to destination

“We want to become the go-to destination for workwear fashion. We believe in providing guidance and education to customers and we now plan to keep doing pop-up shows while retailing online. In due course, we see ourselves having an omnichannel presence,” she explains.

“The biggest challenge about retailing online is conveying an idea of the fabric quality and the finer design elements. Offering guidance is also a challenge, but we are working to create vlogs and video snippets to bridge that gap.”

Ombre Lane, says Shweta, follows a vertically integrated business model. “Unlike many white label brands, which simply source finished products, we are involved in the entire process from design to sourcing (everything from buttons to zippers) and retailing. We are an integrated brand.”

For details visit ombrelane.com.