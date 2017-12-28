To look your best

Your outfit is pressed and hanging in the closet. You’ve probably already figured out what you’ll actually be doing on New Year’s Eve (overpriced night out at a swanky hotel or convincing your friends that your house party is going to be lit). And maybe you’ve even finally perfected that graphic winged eyeliner.

Doubtlessly, irrespective of where the party is, New Year’s Eve is when more people make more of an effort than they otherwise do to look their best. So ladies, if you’re in search of some fabulous party makeup ideas, here are our top five picks:

Glittery everything

2017 has been the year of glitter- on the lips, on the eyes, on the cheeks, and even in the hair! While you can apply glitter lip paint or simply add cosmetic glitter over your semi- matte lipstick, one of the biggest micro-trends in terms of glitter, has been the gold highlighter shade. Not meant to be understated, swipe some sparkly gold highlighter on your cheek bones and brow bones. Look at the selfies you end up taking, and thank us later.

Shiny red lips

“When in doubt, wear red,” quote-unquote Bill Blass. And while this is a great time to experiment with shades like merlot, wine, burgundy, and even black, it doesn’t get simpler or sexier than red lipstick. “Shiny red lipstick jazzes up even the most basic LBD and the best thing is that you hardly need any other makeup,” says makeup artist, Pavitra Nair, adding, “All you’ve got to do is apply multiple coats of mascara, some frosty eyeshadow, and you’re good to go. Always ensure you use a lip-liner to outline your lips. Don’t forget to dab some powder on them before applying your lipstick and to blot them with tissue paper, after, to ensure your lipstick’s longevity. Also, it’s really important to make sure the quality of your lipstick is good. You certainly don’t want it to bleed.”

Mismatched textures

Glossy + Matte is definitely the award winning party-makeup combination this time around. “Contrast your glossy lids with super-matte lips and make sure your foundation creates that dewy look. You would want to play around with subtle and luxe textures without each outplaying the other. Do the same with your outfit. A sequinned dress could be paired with PU or velvet textured sandals, for example,” says makeup enthusiast and blogger, Neema Chengappa.

Metallic eyeshadow

This trend has been the talk of the town for a while now. And no, we aren’t talking just gold or silver. Copper tinted eyeshadow is a must-have for New Year’s Eve. According to Pavitra, “It gives one that luxe look best suited for a party, especially when teamed with smokey kohl. I love the cream-to- powder metallic eyeshadows that are now available in the market. To get the copper eyeshadow to work its charm on you, apply it by blending the colour flawlessly from the lash line toward your brow. Ensure you use a good base or primer before you start working with your eyeshadow.”

Artsy nails

Who doesn’t need a new manicure to ring in the New Year, right? Jazz up your regular French manicure and instead of white tips make them glittery. Glittery ombré nails are also a great choice. Chrome nails have made a huge impression this year, so why not go for a high-shine mirrored manicure?

Are your fingernails almond shaped? An alternative to the glittery French manicure is the silver foil one, perfect for a party. The accent nail trend has been a hit for a while now so if you’re wearing a burgundy dress, while the rest of your nails can be done up in one solid/glitter shade, the nails of your ring fingers can be painted in a contrasting shade that matches your outfit.