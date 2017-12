more-in

After no shave November, it’s time to groom the facial hair for the festive days in December. The trend that triggered men’s beard fashion is not only going strong but gaining strength for Christmas.

This festive season, don't just stop with a goatee, a tattoo stencil shave or braiding. After you are done decorating your home the old fashioned way and admiring the Christmas tree with baubles and stars, pay some attention and give your beard the Christmas look. How? By decorating it with baubles, stars, glitter and oh some tiny colourful ribbon bows as well. Or simply put some beardaments (ornaments for beard) on.

Beard decoration is the next level of obsession with the beard. Originally a hipster trend that surfaced in 2014, it is now going mainstream. Men are making heads turn by allowing some colour and jewels on their beard. However a lot of thought and care have gone into making this beard trend public. In order to not hurt or damage the tender facial skin, only extremely light weight baubles are used. They are tiny, colourful and sparkly so as to be visible from a distance.

Beardaments are meant to transform the beard into a beautiful holiday display similar to a Christmas tree. The idea is to stand out during the holiday season, make someone smile, or just add a little brightness to the world; and if none of the above happens, at least it gives something for people to talk about. The best way to make the beard look Christmas ready is to use beard baubles with built-in mini clips that you can quickly attach to your moustache, beard, or hair for a unique look that’s sure to put you on Santa’s list.

Ashmeet Singh Dua is letting his friend 'Si Hyderabad' decorate his beard with tiny clip-on flowers. Ashmeet who dearly loves his beard wouldn’t mind doing something extra to pamper his well-maintained facial hair. “I am only worried about my mom’s reaction,” he says. “But I am sure she will know it is just for laughs.”

What are the challenges of decking hair with beardaments? Brahmani who manages ‘Si Hyderabad’, says, “The quality of hair is important. Oily facial hair isn't something I would to deal with. Also the person should be sportive enough to carry the beardaments with elan. This is the first time we have worked on beard and it was fun.”

Beardaments consists of glitter, mini bulbs, faux candy sticks in red, green, gold and silver mix. For maximum sparkle and shine, pairing beard baubles with beard glitter is the way to go. So go ahead and decorate that beard.