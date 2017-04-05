A midsummer yarn’s tale

Though the sari has undergone changes in terms of fabric and design, it is still a big part of India’s heritage. And for Mumbai-based designer Anavila Misra, nothing means more than making a connect through her saris, especially with the youth.

Talking to MetroPlus during a recent showcase of her new Spring Summer 2017 collection ‘When We Look Back Tomorrow’ at The Raintree, the designer said her work appeals to the youth. Anavila says her wardrobe classics will always be relevant.

Her collection this season is based on textures, with her team experimenting with different yarns. “To give an interesting texture overlay, we added a silk strip to the linen cloth base. By downplaying the choice and number of colours on the sari, the texture becomes the hero of the piece.” Using soft, soothing pastel colours, specifically beige, off-white grey, soft powder blue and green, the designer has created the ideal summer palette.

Anavila says a lot of time and effort went into creating new textures. “After all the hard-work, this collection turned out to a particularly special one. This is very close to my heart.”

Valuing comfort over style, Anavila says it is important to feel confident when wearing the sari you have selected. “I always tell my customers, if you don’t feel confident in it now, you will never wear it.”

Where does she get her inspiration from? She replies: “Nature inspires me. From mountains and stones to even the veins in leaves, everything in nature has an impact on me.” Hailing from a small village in Haryana, her connection with nature is understandable. And although she didn’t decide to go to a fashion institute until after her graduation, Anavila always knew she wanted to dabble in the field of design. “Aesthetically putting things together, doing something with my hands, creating something new; these were all a very important part of my growing up.”

On her first fashion show, Anavila reminisces how she didn’t watch the models walking down the ramp in her clothes. She was nervous about the fashion fraternity looking at her designs. “In the end, it was all worth it. As I watched a recording of the show later, it was a different feeling altogether. I think I loved it, I was very nervous, but it was a wonderful experience.”

Anavila’s advice to aspiring designers is, “Don’t lose yourself in the clutter of the industry. If you can create something unique and fresh; something which is you; there will be enough and more people to look out for your product.”