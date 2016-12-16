Women in design

Jayanti Reddy

(Label: Jayanti Reddy)

First steps: Jayanti Reddy was armed with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, when she realised she was cut out for something else. “A career in fashion didn’t seem likely, but I realised I had great passion for clothes,” she reflects. A self-taught designer, she launched her signature label in 2012.

USP: A strong emphasis on naturally dyed, hand-woven textiles. “Everything around me — be it people, travel, or art inspires me. I also get inspired by India’s traditional weaves,” she says. Jayanti agrees she’s yet to define the DNA of her label. She made her debut at Lakme Fashion Week this year with her collection, Siaa (a modern name for Sita), through which she celebrated vintage weaves and re-imagined the Tree of Life in a contemporary context.

Looking ahead: Jayanti is working on a new collection which she will unveil at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week in 2017.

Shriya Bhupal

(Label: Shriya Som)

First steps: Shriya studied fashion at Parsons, New York, and trained under Tarun Tahiliani. She hails him as the best mentor one could have. “The work experience shaped the way I look at the fit and finish of a garment,” she says. Label Shriya Som was launched in March 2014. “It took me nearly six months to find the perfect team and create swatches and silhouettes for my first collection.”

USP: Classic, body flattering silhouettes. “I spend a lot of time on embroidery and perfecting the garment so that it could be a staple piece in your wardrobe and you can wear it even 10 years from now,” she quips.

Dressing up celebs: A-list actors have flaunted Shriya’s collections time and again. Dressing celebs, Shriya agrees, helps her designs get attention in the public eye.

Looking ahead: She’s working on a new concept for a collection, which she will showcase in 2017. Brand expansion is on cards. Shriya wants her label to foray into Middle East and London.

Sonali Pamnani

(Label: The Meraki Project)

First steps: The Meraki Project was launched in 2014 and in Sonali Pamnani’s words, she “wanted to be a part of the fashion industry and make clothes that had a lot of heart and soul in them.” She believes she’s on the right track and debuting at Lakme Fashion Week this year helped. “Getting noticed at a national level helps us accelerate our journey and we are so humbled by how the year has been for us,” she states.

USP: The label takes pride in using organic cotton and the silhouettes are comfortable enough to suit women of different body types. “We don’t want to restrict our scope to one segment of society. Every woman, whatever shape, size or age wants to feel attractive and confident in the clothes she wears,” reasons Sonali.

Looking ahead: 2017 is going to be a year of change, she believes. “We are planning to expand our market reach through our website (www. themeraki project.com), both nationally as well as internationally,” she says. Pop-up events and conceptual shopping experiences in different cities are also part of the plan.