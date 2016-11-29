Winter is coming!

Warm days and cool evenings are a good excuse for a wardrobe overhaul. Here’s how you can work with layers

An oft-repeated but relevant statement has it that ours in a country with two seasons — summer and severe summer, especially if you live in the South. Yet, if you step out late evenings or early mornings, there’s the inherent need for a comforting sweater. A city like Hyderabad can be tricky, with days remaining warm and crisp, chill breeze characterising evenings.

The winter spell, though brief, is a good reason to look around for knit wear that’s anything but dull.

Unlike cities like Delhi or Jaipur where one needs quilted jackets and pullovers to get through days and nights and hence, a different wardrobe for winter, Hyderabad’s winter requires just a few additions to the wardrobe. “For us, layering is the key,” says designer Archana Rao.

A structured look

During the day, stick to basics — tees, shirts, kurtas or dresses. Go for a structured look with leggings or fitted trousers. The roomy palazzos can wait till summer. Smart sneakers and ankle-length boots can take you from work to an evening out without fuss. “Try wearing a simple dress layered over a t-shirt and pair it ankle-length boots. This simple look can get dressy when you add a tailored blazer for the night,” says Archana.

Cotton-blend and woollen jackets are available in a gamut of colours and cuts. Long, flowy duster jackets and shrugs come in shades of black, blue, beige and grey besides pastels and brighter, jewel tones. These can instantly make a regular outfit look vibrant. Look out for jackets with stripes or checks.

Talking of jackets, the Nehru-style ones in khadi that made a comeback two years ago are still around and will complete an ethnic look. Woollen blend kurtas and quilted, jacket-style kurtas are good options to sport for a formal occasion. There are reversible jackets as well, making the outfit more versatile.

Think of arriving at a desired look like working with building blocks, says designer Ishita Singh. She, too, suggests working with layers but thin ones at that so that one doesn’t end up looking bulky. She suggests a foolproof look of a kurta-leggings or shirt-jeans for work mode during the day. For evenings, she recommends mixing and matching accessories — kimono-style capes, capelets, scarves, jackets, trench coats or neck collars in wool or fur.

“Choose comfortable cotton clothes for the day if you’re going to be outdoors. A mix of wool, cotton and polyester can add to the warmth in the evening. Woollen capelets or throws in stripes and checks are good accessories to have. Old Navy style jackets can be teamed up with jeans or leggings. Ankle-length boots can complete the winter evening look. Alternatively, a jumper dress can be teamed with longer boots,” says Ishita.

A tip for those who love long, flowy jackets and sweaters: “I love the oversized sweater. Add a smart belt or a statement necklace and it will look dressy for a night out,” says Archana.

Winters have been brief in recent years, (remember the blink-and-miss appearance in 2015?). But while it’s around, it doesn’t hurt to try a few new looks.

Style check

Models present creations from Gucci’s Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini | Photo Credit: STEFANO RELLANDINI

* Winter collections needn’t be repetitive and boring, dominated by shades of blacks and charcoal greys. Here, models showcase creations from Gucci’s Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy.

Models display creations by Japanese designer Yu Amatsu during the ‘A Degree Fahrenheit’ autumn/winter collection at Tokyo Fashion Week. | Photo Credit: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO

* Whites needn’t be relegated to summers. Here are coats and blazers in white, by Japanese designer Yu Amatsu, showcased at Tokyo Fashion Week.

A model presents a creation from Prabal Gurung’s Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week. | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO: JOSHUA LOTT

* Prabal Gurung shows how to work with layers of similar colours in this monochrome creation displayed at New York Fashion Week.

Nehru-style jackets made a comeback two years ago and are still going strong. | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

* Nehru-style jackets which made a comeback two years ago and still going strong.

Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

* Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor make style statements for winter in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.