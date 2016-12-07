When fabric meets art

more-in

An English professor with a profound love for Tagore’s poetry and an armyman’s wife who gets to visit the most remote parts of the country, with no interest in socialising and partying. The result was a discovery of new worlds for Uma Balakrishnan, where her love for design, and an aesthetic inclination towards the six yards resulted in Shiuli.

A familiar name among lovers of handwoven saris, Uma is known for her work on khadi, linen, Chanderi, Maheshwari, tussar, Kanchipuram silk and gamchas. Whether it’s leaf prints ad paintings, or traditional Batiks, hand-drawn Kalamkari, or indigo Dabu prints, you’ll find it all on Uma’s palette. When she started off in 2012, she did work on kurtis and dupattas as well, but in the last two years, she’s wholly concentrated on saris. “It’s only in a sari that the beauty of the whole design shows. It’s interesting to plan for six metres. I use empty space to highlight design; I don’t fill the sari,” says Uma. She can’ remember when started off really, she says, because she would always enhance what she bought, with some creative design input of her own. “I never liked what was readily available in stores.” And in each place her husband was posted, she would always find tailors and work with them to get things made for herself. Friends would persuade her to create something for them too.

While she taught English at colleges in towns where her husband was posted, she always found he had an erratic schedule and she, therefore, a great deal of time on hand. She ventured into remote villages, saw design and traditional handwork slowly getting phased out as craftsmen started taking to menial jobs to keep their hearths burning.

In 2012, she decided to launch Shiuli, “an extension of who I am. I identified with the flower in Tagore’s poem - one that is never plucked but picked after it falls to the ground and spreads its fragrance everywhere. I believe in ethically sourcing from weavers.” She believes that the world of “fast fashion” and mall shopping has destroyed the connect with weavers and makers, and raises deep ethical questions about livelihoods. “I never bargain with my weavers and artisans,” she stresses.

She does all the designing herself and has tie ups with various groups across the country to execute them, specially in West Bengal, where she works with khadi and linen.. Pure fabrics like silk and cotton are sourced from their place of origin through weavers’ societies and co-operatives. She hires looms on an annual basis and provides them her requirements. She allows them to use her designs a year after she has introduced it in her line. She also works with georgettes, crepes, chiffon, and Chinon. She’s worked on Dabu prints on soft Kanchipuram silks. Shibori is another strength of hers. As are prints and paintings on the traditional Kerala Kasavu.

While she’s finally settled in Bengaluru for over a year now, she constantly travels and works at remote workshops within those communities where she sources, so that traditional techniques are retained but given a contemporary milieu. Right from the wooden block designs to the colour palette, placement of design and techniques, she’s involved in the creation of the sari. Uma exhibits her festive collection this week. And when you say festive, it reflects the changing trends in celebration of festivals. “We have looked at how women celebrate festivals these days – it basically reflects how it depicts a sense of individuality and freedom, a sense of her own space. We now want a sari that is multifunctional -- that is worn not just on three days of a festival, but something which can be worn throughout the year, maybe for a special work date or a birthday at home or a dinner at a friend’s place… we are looking at festive saris as repeated wear, that is something which doubles up as occasion wear and festive wear,” she stresses. She herself is as comfortable going out for a drink in a sari as she is stepping out for a wedding, she says.

Like she loves to wear them with crop-tops and not just be limited to traditional blouses, her saris too can easily be paired with jackets, a bandh gala, or a Nehru jacket, she points out. Each of her saris comes with two blouses -- one a part of the sari and the other a complete contrast. The colour palette spans grey, blues and reds, black and white.

A limited edition collection of Shiuli’s handcrafted saris in tussar, with a lot of shibori work, are being showcased at Raintree, Sankey Road, on December 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 22340365.