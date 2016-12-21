The magic of make-up

more-in

Just three minutes to apply make-up? It’s possible, says Manjusha Maheshwari, brand consultant, Estee Lauder, at the launch of the well-known cosmetics brand’s Bridal Bespoke collection yesteryday. “Today’s women do not have the time to sit before the mirror and apply make-up for hours. This technique helps them apply little make-up and be on the go. They can also make use of the same product in varied ways,” she said.

At the venue, make-up artists emphasised the importance of using serum on the skin before applying make-up. Used correctly, this helps the skin take on a softer, smoother and more radiant look. However, it’s not just a one-time use but gives results over time. As far as applying make-up goes, the stress was on “less is more”. Talking about the “barely there” look, Manjusha said that it was important that the look enhanced one’s facial features in a way that the make-up was not even visible.

Estee Lauder also unveiled their Bridal package, which can be used even after the various wedding-related events. “Usually after the wedding ceremony, the bride is so busy that she is unable to take care of her make-up. The unavailability of a make-up artist is another issue. This kit will help the bride quickly apply make-up as and when required,” said Manjusha.

Speaking about the various aspects of make-up, Manjusha said that mascara cannot be overlooked. “Eye make-up is incomplete without the mascara. It emphasises the eyes and makes them look bigger.” But the most important thing, she said, was to look after one’s skin properly, depending on the environment one lives in and staying hydrated by drinking enough water.