The art of symmetry

Jewellery designer Ratika Haksar ups the style quotient with a new collection inspired by geometric forms

Dainty drop earrings in geometric shapes and statement neck pieces that play with soft curves, straight lines and sharp angles reflecting a visual language that fuses the precision of math with the flourishes of craft. ‘Symmetrika’ by Ratika Haksar shows how a cool-girl aesthetic can be created with squares, circles and oodles of skill.

“Symmetric forms have always fascinated me. Research has shown that the most beautiful faces are those that are perfectly symmetrical. I think it applies to design as well. This line inspired by geometric shapes is minimalist, and easy on the eye, because it is essentially about balance,” says the Chennai-based jewellery designer and stylist.

As someone who works on intuitive feel, she recalls, “Actually, what sparked ‘Symmetrika’ is the grill of a balcony I had photographed in the South of France. Six months ago, when I was going through the images, this particular grill struck me for its clean geometry. I constructed a bangle first, and the rest of the line just followed…”

“Geometric forms are only seemingly simple. While it is important to pull off a varied visual and tactile feel by interlacing cubes, circles and other shapes, it is also important to maintain harmony and proportion in design,” says Ratika, who has created lines ranging from the exotic ‘Istanbul’ and Victorian ‘Intrica’ to a work-intensive ‘Pavonine’ during a decade-long engagement with design.

Striking, feminine, and relatively affordable, her collections are for women swayed by the ephemeral whim of fashion. “The entire collection is made of silver with a gold veneer. There are pearl accents and a sprinkling of sparkle on a few pieces. People follow fashion diktats and change their adornments accordingly. I believe that good design must be accessible to more number of people. That’s the way we can raise the overall aesthetic standard. Gold jewellery involves huge investment — I do take orders though.”

Wife of acclaimed photographer Sharad Haksar, Ratika too has picked up the art of seeking perfection through the lens by zooming in on her own experiences. “There’s a lot I absorb during travel and my interactions with people. Women inspire me, particularly stylish and strong women. Once I freeze the theme for a collection, I sketch till I’m completely satisfied. But the most challenging part comes when I interact with my artisans to give tangible forms to my designs.”

Though essentially a gold-and-pearl person, colour is the first thing that triggers her creative process. Next come motifs. “I guess that comes from painting,” says Ratika, to whom the easel is a relaxing diversion from frenzied design schedules. “Painting is like meditation. Many ideas evolve when I work with colour and patterns on canvas. There are no walls for art and craft.”

The designer, who has proved her unwavering respect for Kashmiri tradition through some of her past lines, has an assortment in her current collection too. “Kashmiri jewellery is unique. The Dijhur (or Dejohur), which is the mangalsutra, constitutes a chain that goes through a piercing in the ear. Part of the piece is put together by the bride’s family and the rest comes from the groom’s side. The two parts make a whole, and it forms a lovely ear adornment that hangs over the chest. It is an elegant piece of jewellery and it has inspired many pieces in my collection,” says the designer, pushing the gentle waves of her hair to reveal a stylised Dijhur with modern accents.

With an aesthetic that ranges from traditional to contemporary, Ratika believes in working simultaneously on many collections. For instance, the launch of Symmetrika recently was also marked by the unveiling of Bellegance, a line of tiered jhumkas. The collection also featured a few pieces from Intrica and Pavonine, besides some quirky excursions. “The idea is to cater to varied tastes; whether you are dolled up in a dress or draped in a sari, there must be something to suit every sensibility.”

Having styled for many of Sharad Haksar’s ads, she will soon launch a blog on fashion, art, design and travel. “That’s not all, I’m seriously pursuing my painting passion too. So my website www.ratikas.com will have a page of my paintings, in addition to my jewellery. I work with oils and watercolours and love painting florals and abstract forms. I have started recording podcasts during our travels. So, there’s a lot happening on the blog front. Any creative work brims with positive energy. It’s good to share it with the world!”