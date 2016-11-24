Thank you for the Turkey!

more-in

On Thanksgiving Day, PARSHATHY J.NATH sits down with the American Expats in Chennai for a sumptuous treat, and listen to their best Thanksgiving stories and memories

It is finally here!” squeals Shannon Zirkle-Prabhakar, my American photographer friend. A heavenly aroma of herbs wafts around us. And, the piping hot dish appears on our table. A little charred in parts, it sits pretty on a bed of potatoes, carrots and stuffing. At my first Thanksgiving meal with a group of American expats in the city, it does not take me long to realise that turkey is the star of the meal. People brighten up at its sight. Even the toddler amongst us stretches her hands towards the dish at the centre.

Two days before Thanksgiving , The Park has whipped up a sumptuous dinner for American expats in Chennai. My American friends warn me that the meat could be bland for the Indian palate, but along with the tangy cranberry sauce, beans with glazed onions and velvety mashed potatoes, it tastes just fine.

Enter Ashutosh Nerlekar, the executive chef: “The meat is imported and we cook it for three-and-a-half hours. Sometimes, we order it three months in advance.”

The chef adds that some turkeys come with in-built pins that pop out once the meat is cooked!

Thanksgiving, which is celebrated every fourth Thursday of November in the U.S., is a national holiday to welcome the year’s harvest and spend time with friends and family.

Celebrating Thanksgiving is not easy when you are far from home, says Shauna Lynn Derrickson, who has come with her baby and husband. “It is tough to find the ingredients. In the U.S., these are pre-packed. Here, they come fresh and are more expensive. You have to backtrack on the traditional recipes and make everything from scratch.”

Even though he is game for experimentation, Ashutosh has stuck to the classic recipes. Along with roast turkey with bread stuffing, the spread consists of corn-based biscuits, bourbon berry bread pudding, classic pumpkin pie, sweet potato, beans lyonnaise and giblet.

The stuffing and turkey are the first to disappear from the tables, followed by the mashed potatoes. We round off the meal with good old creamy pumpkin pie.

Food is the most important part of the festival. In the U.S., preparations begin early in the morning. “Everyone is expected to chip in. No one is spared,” says Shauna.

The guests start arriving by noon. While one host tends to the turkey, the others socialise. “Mostly, it turns out like a potluck party. People end up bringing a lot of goodies that make up the meal. The turkey and the stuffing would be cooked by the host, mostly.” “We try to have the meal at four. But, it is never ready in time. It could be the turkey or the stuffing; something will always create trouble,” laughs Usha Bhushan, a Mexican-Indian.

Most of them here prefer country chicken to turkey because it is inexpensive and tastier. In the U.S., each family comes with its own set of recipes, says Shauna. “Our trademark recipe is the lime jello with cream cheese. It’s the first thing to disappear,” she says.

Sossity Smith, from Indiana, cannot conceptualise Thanksgiving without her customary egg noodles. “We roll out the noodles by hand. Making them here is different; there are so many varieties of flour.”

The football sessions are also mandatory during Thanksgiving. September to January is the popular football season, says Erin Weller, a teacher. “There is something special about these games. It’s a big event, with special rituals during half time.”

Thanksgiving is also about making memories and reconnecting with one’s extended family. Many of the expats see family in their friends and colleagues. Andrew Hoover, head of American International School, Chennai, has spent many Thanksgivings outside the U.S. “But, that does not make me homesick. In the last few years, I have been sharing my Thanksgiving meals with people from the workspace. It has been a lot more meaningful.”

Some also add a local twist to their meals. Rob Peck, who is a marketing professional, for instance, shares his meal with his Indian colleagues. So, the menu includes paanipuri and country chicken, and Chettinad flavours. He has very few expat friends. “I do not want to be stuck in a bubble. Then, why come here in the first place?”

Usha, whose mother is Indian, recalls the platter at her home. “Indian food gets a Mexican twist. So, we have turkey and stuffing with aloo subzi and samosas.”

She recalls her father saying ‘grace’ before the meal. Her worst Thanksgiving memory is perhaps enduring a tofu turkey in college to be nice to a vegetarian friend. Erin says she has grown up watching her grandparents take part in every Thanksgiving meal. “They would never miss it. Even if it meant an eight-hour drive.”

When she lived in the U.S., Shannon would ask everyone to jot down what they are thankful for in a book. “It’s about living life to its fullest. The shops are shut, except for the gas stations. So, you have no choice but to spend time with your family.”

Then, there’s Black Friday that follows, Shannon winks.

“The shops reopen and give incredible discounts on gadgets and LED televisions. That’s the next big excitement.”

Thanksgiving in the city

Anise, the all-day diner at Taj Coromandel, presents a buffet with pies and roast turkey, pumpkin pie with walnut crust, walnut pecan pie, roasted sweet potato casserole, classic Gratin, grilled prawns, maple roasted root vegetables, green bean and onion salad and an array of cheesecakes.

Venue: Nungambakkam

Date & time: November 24, dinner

Price: Rs. 2,250

Tel: 6600 2827

At Taj Clubhouse, enjoy Indian specialities with an interactive live station of roast turkey with pan gravy, cranberry compote and grilled Norwegian salmon with ocean herbal broth. Round this off with bourbon cranberry bread pudding and Thanksgiving strudel.

Venue: Mount Road

Date: November 24, dinner

Price: Rs. 1,999 nett per person

Tel: 6631 3131

Turkey Day celebrations at The Park, Anna Salai, include roast turkey with sweet potato, gravy and stuffing, honey-glazed pork with thyme, roasted pumpkin and roasted sweet potato and a casserole of broccoli and almond.

Venue: Six-O-One, The Park

Date & Time: November 24 (Lunch) and November 27 (Brunch)

Tel: 4267 6000