Style and the stitch

Gossamer fabrics with an inherent shimmer; silk-cottons that are subtlety and grace; and cottons in stylish cuts that suit Chennai’s weather and awaken your inner diva — Good Earth’s festive showcase in the city features all of these and more.

Akshay Deep Singh, senior designer, Good Earth, says the collection in the city store has been curated to suit Chennai’s weather. “We have brought in a blend of silk and cotton, specifically Chanderi, which is very skin-friendly in this kind of weather. Of course, the range is slightly more evening-centric and festive. The fabric has been rendered more luxurious with treatment and surface ornamentation,” he adds.

Even the colours are what the city has traditionally veered towards. “It’s a very interesting contrast. There are specific groups that take to vibrant colours and others that love muted, subtle shades. We cater to this contrast. So, you see everything from powder pastels to cobalt blues, but with the underlying sophistication that Good Earth is known for.” Expect to see garments in vintage pink, dusty blue, an intriguing lavender grey, rust-ochre, madder and indigo.

Good Earth is known for its focus on traditional techniques, and this collection, targeted at evening wear, features zardosi and undertones of zari embroidery, most of it hand-done. “It’s finally about keeping the craft alive. A lot of people are moving away from zardosi; it’s not well-paying. We want to ensure that craftspeople keep to their craft. If you squeeze payments, you won’t get quality. And, only a happy craftsperson can give wonderful results.” The line also showcases ajrakh, tonal block prints and the like. “Tonal block prints are not easy to achieve. You can never be sure of the end result. It’s time-consuming, laborious…”

The store also has a new range of lounge wear, and Akshay says this caters to people who don’t want to dress up for an evening out, but still want a garment that fuses a relaxed yet formal look. “Think lightweight silks, cotton-silk and modal-silk blends… basically, breathable fabrics,” says the designer. “And, yes, Chanderi features prominently here too. It’s our fabric. We have worked a lot towards its revival.”

The store also stocks a collection of everyday, contemporary wear.

The collection is on display at Good Earth Boutique, Rutland Gate, Thousand Lights, till December 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.