So, what’s your style statement?

With time, everyone learns to present themselves in an avatar closest to who they’ve evolved into. SUBHA J RAO speaks to people who blend style and comfort

There’s a reason why they say 40 is the new 20. That’s the age when most people, by now successful and settled in their careers, fall into a space where they’re willing to explore style, and settle in on something that’s truly representative of their persona.

If the 20s were spent chasing fashion trends and struggling to stay in sync with what the rest of the world was wearing, the 30s are when most decide to listen to what their body and heart try to tell them.

Out go clothes that do nothing to flatter your figure, shoes that kill when you slide your feet into them, and hairstyles that cause more damage than make you feel good about your mane. Unless, you’re someone like actor-director Nandita Das, who has always known exactly what to wear with what and when! From khadi and silk saris to handloom skirts and tops, she’s pulled off every look, even at red-carpet events.

Take, for instance, travel enthusiast Neela Pandey, 35. She’s usually seen in a pair of jeans, a comfortable top, and a shrug that gels with the ensemble. “There was a time when I would wear what the others did. I never realised it did not suit me, because my body structure was very different. Then, I slowly evolved a look that suited me. I opted for jeans and tops, ideally in muted pastels. I indulged in scarves, stoles and anything colourful. They added hues to the ensemble. I could either dress up or down, without much fuss,” she says.

Lavanya Singh, 43, used to prefer formal shirts and Greta Garbo pants as a teen, and till her 20s, when she led a life filled with activities such as swimming and trekking.

“I think I had a pretty clear idea of what I wanted to look like even then. Post-partum weight gain led me to hiding behind voluminous salwars and dupattas. Once I hit my 40s, I evolved enough to adopt a more mixed sense of dressing that veers towards smart casuals.”

Think linen trousers and smart blouses, flattering trousers with short tops and jeggings with kurtis. “I’m now more comfortable with how I look. But, my goal is to get into shape and hit the formal trail again, because I truly liked that look,” she adds.

Advertising professional Nayana stuck to salwar-kurtas and saris once she took up a job, never experimenting with the overall look, though she would take time to choose garments.

Two decades into her job, she decided to listen to her inner self. “I love saris and flaunt them when the occasion demands it, but now, when I head to a fusion concert, I think nothing before wearing pedal pushers and a casual top. It’s fun, and allows me to let my hair down,” she says.

Nayana has also invested in printed palazzos that she teams with knee-length kurtis for an interesting look.

Sometimes, the biggest changes come from within, without much provocation. And, designer Ahalya S. of Kanakavalli is proof of that. “Till I was 27 or 28, I would wear everything other than saris — mostly jeans and shirts. Saris were reserved for occasions or when my mother coaxed me. It was never my garment of choice,” she says.

People who see her now will find that hard to believe. She’s turned the sari into an everyday garment with ease, wearing it to every place — from the airport to a holiday — never worried about being able to carry it off.

“Initially, people would ask me why I was in this disguise,” she laughs.

“The call to wear a sari was a professional one. I started off being a jeweller and people have this image in mind. I feel the sari lent a rooted look, and I think at some stage; it grew on me.”

The sari has been said to suit every body type, and Ahalya wholly agrees. “It looks great, whether you’re slim or a little plump.”

She continues: “We tend to look at the sari as a costume. Now, I can’t imagine wearing anything else. It’s been 13 years, and there’s no sign of the love abating.”

Ahalya’s look is by now set. A graceful Kanjeevaram teamed with a high-neck, long-sleeve blouse in a contrasting colour and fabric, and simple jewellery.

“The blouse is almost the backdrop of the sari, and it’s always a nice thing to show enough of both; hence, the long sleeves.”

Construction engineer Vandana Chandran, who frequents work sites, sums it up best. “People might find my style of plain Nehru-collar kurtas teamed with contrasting salwars boring, but that’s the kind of look I envisioned for myself, to go with the kind of person I am. I don’t believe in wearing something just because it’s fashionable. All your life, you’re doing things for others. This is the age to be yourself. Why compromise?”

Arti Muthiah, 42,

Stylist

I’ve been through the trendy 20s, and killed myself till my mid-30s over four-and-six-inch heels. When young, it’s easy to get influenced. But, as you grow older, you know your mind and are willing to do what it tells you to.

Many a time, clients are hesitant shoppers. They are wary of experimenting, and need someone to nudge them towards a new pattern or style. You have to encourage them to try a new look, a belt to pull things together…

My go-to options are a pair of really nice, finely-tailored straight pants, printed or in solid colours, to-the-knee dresses, pretty blouses, and some outfits in monochrome. They unfailingly do the trick.

But, the most important thing is being confident enough to carry it off. That’s where fit comes in. If you have the attitude and that is backed by a well-fitted garment, nothing in the world will stop you from feeling good about yourself.