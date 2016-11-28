Romancing ethnic weaves

First anniversary celebrations of The Global 100 Sarees Pact Group witnessed a showcase of handlooms that used rishaba or bull motif

On Saturday afternoon, a steady stream of women walked into the massive hall of a convention centre. One could sense the familiarity among them; a familiarity that was at first restrained since most of them had only known each other virtually. Within minutes, they identified one another from photographs posted on social media, engaged in conversations and posed for photographs.

The women were all a part of The Global 100 Sarees Pact Group on Facebook and many of them had worn, or rather celebrated, more than 100 saris a year. The event was to recognise those who’ve crossed the 100 and 200 mark.

The highlight of the afternoon was a collection of handloom cottons and silks commissioned for the event by Kalanjali. A metal sculpture of a bull at the entrance was symbolic of the recurrent motif of the bull or ‘Rishaba vahana’ of Lord Shiva, which Sailaja Kiron and her team of weavers and hand block printers used for the saris. “If there’s a request for a fashion event, usually we are ready with our saris in about 15 days. When I heard that the women in this group are well acquainted with weaves and techniques from different regions of the country, I was perturbed and wanted to do something special,” said Sailaja.

In some saris, small rishaba motifs adorned the borders and in yet others, assumed a larger, central focal point. Chettinad, Mangalagiri, Chanderi, Tussar and Kanchi silks used the motif showing the immense possibilities of working with a design concept. Noticing the number of women who had turned up in elegant handlooms, Uzramma, the driving force behind Malkha, emphasised the importance of hand-woven, hand-spun saris. She urged women to not look at handlooms as a relic of the past. With 95 per cent of looms in the world existing in India, she explained why it’s an environmentally-friendly industry and can be a weapon against climate change.