Pom-pom panache

If you’ve already started shopping for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, chances are you have stumbled upon one of the most fun trends of the season -- the pom-poms. Technically, they have been popular since spring/summer this year).

While pom-poms in the winter are usually associated only with warm woollen caps, this embellishment has now achieved a cult status and can be spotted on clothing and accessories, in varied avatars, which means, there are umpteen ways to flaunt this fad.

Essentially, used to add a pop of colour to your get-up or to give the silhouette of a neutral outfit a better definition, the pom-pom craze coupled with the love for tassels, has got designers churning out interesting and wearable options this season.

Clothing

For those who follow any of the umpteen fashion related accounts on Instagram, you probably have already seen images of super cute sweatshirts with ice-creams/cherries on them, featuring vivid and fuzzy pom-poms. These are easy to style. You’ve just got to throw on your favourite pair of distressed boyfriend jeans, put on your white sneakers, and you’re good to go.

If you’re looking for something little less casual and more feminine, you could go for a top that has small pom-poms only along the neckline. Remember, you don’t need to pick a top/dress that has colourful pom-poms on them. You could opt for a subtle monotone outfit that features these little add-ons in the same colour as the rest of your clothing.

Up for a D-I-Y project? Got a solid colour bell-sleeved top? You could add pom-pom detailing to it along the elbows. And instead of wearing it with your favourite pair of skinny jeans, team it with a 70s inspired pair of flared denims. Complete the look with a pair of tan/brown wedges and you’re all set to make a style statement.

Accessories

Scarves are a staple accessory for any outfit this season as nothing spells panache better than a gorgeous scarf swathed around one’s neck, especially if the hem of it features colourful little pom-poms. Since ombré and shibori scarves are a current favourite, ones that additionally come with these colourful bobbles, could spruce up a Western or ethnic outfit. Alternately, a scarf like this could also double up as a sarong on your beach vacation.

If you are not too confident of donning an attire with pom-poms, you could instead carry a clutch minimally festooned with them. Pom-pom hair ties also fall under this category.

Coming to jewellery, dangling pom-pom and tassel earrings have been popular for a while now. Go for dual toned ones to match your outfit/bring in some contrast, as you prefer, or if you’re wearing an all-white/all-black ensemble, you could even go for multi-colour pom-pom earrings.

Footwear

Considering the popularity of Indo-Western outfits, especially during this time of the year, you could team your cropped denims and button down top with pom-pom embellished juttis. They would go well with a long kurta teamed with a pair of palazzos. Make sure, however, that you don’t overdo the trend. Have pom-poms either accentuate your clothing or your footwear. Kolhapuri chappals that come with this element of quirk are also bound to give your garb an interesting twist. If you opt to wear a dress, shorts, or even culottes, it is recommended you team your clothing with a pair of neutral (preferably tan or beige) gladiator sandals that feature colourful pom-poms and/or tassels.

Now that we’ve decoded on this trend, it’s fairly simple to pull it off with élan.