MADE to measure

more-in

Kim Hassan, one of the city’s oldest menswear makers, on how he has stayed relevant in these changing times

Kim Hassan’s desk in his office has layers of fabric swatch pads, all neatly arranged in rows. I can’t keep my hands to myself and feel each. Hassan picks up a swatch pad and says, “some of these can cost up to a few thousands per metre.” Before I mouth my next question, he adds, “not too many buy these, in fact very few do that’s why I keep swatches not entire lengths. If I need, I’ll place an order.”

Hassan is one of the city’s oldest menswear makers today, he doesn’t think much about being called designer. “I have asked my guys to remove the designer part from the name board. Everybody is a designer today,” says the flame haired Hassan who also goes by Kim. His orange hair, tied carelessly in a loose pony, is an effortless fashion statement. He carries off turquoise and navy checked trousers teamed with a white shirt with ease, and enjoys the compliment.

“Checks are in. I have quite a few of these,” he says pointing to the bolts of fabric in his studio. For the past 34-odd years, since 1982, he has been catering to the sartorial needs of men. Hassan doesn’t want to talk about the years. “The years don’t matter.” They don’t, given that he has constantly innovated and reinvented himself to stay relevant in these times of constantly changing fashion.

Starting from a small corner shop inside Hotel Sea King, tailoring, to a multi-storied bespoke tailoring studio (“not hand stitched”) at Anjumana, he has travelled a long way to establish himself as a premium brand for designer/party wear shirts and suits. He reminds me that he still has the shop on Doraiswamy Iyer Road. “Passion. It has sustained me for this long in this business. I am genuinely interested in what I do and I am very invested.” He makes his tailors and masters try new things every week or so. “They tell me that once we get comfortable, Hassan comes up with something new. I have to, one has to reinvent. I am as willing to accept change.” For his teamwork is everything, any input is acceptable.

Designer menswear is all good in theory, he says, but getting men to shop is an entirely different ball game. It is different from women, “if something doesn’t fit, she’ll go and pick up a new one. Not most men, they’d find ways of wearing it by getting it altered. And for a wedding? Quote a price - say Rs. 45,000 and they are genuinely stunned. So I ask them, ‘how much is the bride spending? Rs. 2 or 3 lakh?” He likes how would-be-grooms react.

Hassan came from Ottapalam to learn the trade. “I was always interested in this which is why I came here. I wanted to learn more.” His older brother, who worked in Dubai with Italian designers, taught him the most important trick of the trade - pattern and design-making. “My basics are right, the foundation is strong...so I was able to build on it.” He doesn’t consider other menswear designer/party wear brands as competition. “They are not competition.”

He refers to tailoring as engineering - getting the measurements and thereby the fit right. “Drawing a picture anyone can do. If you call yourself a designer, you should know how a garment is constructed and how to make one - you have to know how to sew, make a pattern and cut fabric. I know what goes into a suit.” He calls it the ‘Italian fit’. “What makes an Armani or a Tom Ford or a Brioni suit? The fit, and the perfection. That’s what matters.”

Although he has a trained team, he insists on being looped in. Some clients insist he take the measurements, some have even waited days for Hassan to be available. “I want perfection.” For him design and comfort have to go hand in hand.

That said, he adds, “you can’t demand to throw stones for mangoes in a slim fit shirt!” As is dressing for the occasion important, “I want to know what occasion, and time of the day, the suit or shirt or outfit is for.” His premium brand of designer shirts and suits is called Zazenz and he stocks men’s accessories too. His thoughts are now set on creating a legacy for the future through his work.

So, what has been the pay off from all these years ?

“A satisfied customer!”