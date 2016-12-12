Have yourself a very glittery Christmas

Is it getting tough to wrap your head around the glitter conundrum? First, you are told to be discreet, since it’s bad form to go around decked up like a Christmas tree. Then, just as you proudly finish designing a suitably minimalist wardrobe, the glitter craze explodes.

Glitter is suddenly everywhere: commercials, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook... So now what? I say, bathe yourself in it. Come on, this is probably the only season you can get away with wearing more bling than a gangsta rapper. And if some Grinch dares question you, just say you got dusted with a bit of extra sparkle while setting up the Christmas tree.

It’s time to get those sequin-spangled outfits out of the closet. Christmas parties, a New Year’s Eve gala, or even a boisterous night out with the gang... you have plenty of excuses this season to slip into those glittery shiny dresses you’ve been lusting over. The last time I wore my relentlessly sparkly skater dress, my friends brought out their dark sunglasses. Well here’s a warning: it’s coming out again.

The window displays at the malls are also crowded with bells and baubles this season. At Zara, among the plaid and stripes, look out for the girly blingy numbers. They’ve got one in classic black and gold, proudly displayed in front. I also like how they’ve tried to infuse a dash of demure bling to staid shirts by adding silver rivets.

Chemistry has gone to town with its new gold cropped jacket. In tweed, with frayed edges, you can’t pass by the store without doing a double take. It’s loud, it’s garish, it’s bright... and oh dear, I simply must have it. Similarly, most high street brands, including Only, Global Desi, Vero Moda, have cleverly added a scoop of glitter to many of their recipes, and of course, it’s working well.

Meanwhile, on the hair and makeup front, it’s a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to experimenting with glitter. At the beginning of the year, we saw glitter roots doing the rounds. They are still around by the way. It makes you look like a Disney princess, though you’ll probably need a fairy godmother’s help to get it out of your roots. Then there are glitter hair tattoos (where you shave off parts of your hair in intricate designs, then dab on multi-coloured sparkle). Not to mention glitter braids and what not!

Alternatively, put it somewhere it’s easy to get rid of: like on your face. Glitter, which was an essential part of our craft classes in school, played an identical stellar role in the autumn/winter 16-17 shows. Burberry used shimmer dust at the corner of the eyes, Giambattista Valli’s models flaunted a thin silver lining just below the brows and on the eyelashes. Kenzo dabbed some glitter on the inner corners of the eyes, and Jil Sander kept it subtle, yet striking, with a stroke of silver liner.

Again, there really is no wrong or right way to wear glitter. Just invest in glitter glue and dab it on as you fancy. If this piece is overwhelming, with all these choices, how about sticking to simple glitter lips? Give your lips a crystallised look, almost like you’ve been kissing sugary frosting. Even better, some of this glitter actually come in delicious flavours: cupcake, blueberry, strawberry and cream.

While fashionistas sometimes work with a different shade for the lip colour and a different one for the glitter, what works for me is the same hue for both. It’s surprisingly elegant, despite being a touch loud. In fact, its popularity can be gauged from the number of posts #GlitterLips has on Instagram: last seen it was 67,614. (The author is a staff writer with MetroPlus)