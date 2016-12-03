For the traveller in you

more-in

Designer Surily Goel speaks about her latest collection, learning under Manish Malhotra and why she is unaffected by success and failures

Ujjwala Raut in an embellished choli by Surily Goel

Fashion designer Surily Goel’s muse is the traveller; a free-spirited soul who is inspired to travel and see the world. Her latest collection ‘The Bohemian Retreat’ captures the essence of a gypsy. “The collection is very boho and is inspired by my various travels. It’s mix and match as pieces are sold separately and a client can add their own style element to it by teaming pieces together,” she points out. The Boho collection also gives Rajasthan, a contemporary twist. “The collection blends Rajasthani patterns of bandhani and tie-dye with the beauty of Bhutan and Mallorca using mirror work and pompoms in easy sexy drapes. These fabrics are embellished to add spunk to an Indo-western outfit,” she observes. The colour palette includes hues of khakis, navy, black, burnt orange along with some neutral tones.

Surily made a mark as a designer when she styled Priety Zinta for Salaam Namaste. Her chic collections have been seen in movies like Jaan-E-Mann, Ta Ra Rum Pum, The Last Lear, Saawariya and also Blue. Sharing her experience, she states “I loved designing for movies, advertisements and TV shows. When you design a collection, it’s a lonely process. Movies is a group effort. You are realising the director’s vision and have a character to work with.” Despite an impressive stint, Surily decided to go on a sabbatical. The reason? “After working for 15 years, I think I was exhausted and needed a break from my routine. So decided to travel,” she smiles.

She is back with a renewed energy and the focus has always been to discover and find inspiration. “The main thrust of my creations is to have creative outlet to all things that inspire and influence me; Be it travel, architecture or nature,” she says.

Kamal Sidhu, Ujjwala Raut, Malaika Arora and Mehr Jessia in a collection by Surily Goel

She made a debut in Lakme Fashion Week in 2006. Her design sensibilities have been the same but just gotten a ‘bit more refined and focused. “In India, they do not really have seasons. So, to constantly come up with new ideas is a challenge we designers face,” she observes. She believes the changing trends help the designer to think out of the box. “It totally helps a designer to be more creative and experimental as women today have fitter bodies and are more confident,” she says. Surily studied fashion designing in Los Angeles and started her own label. She also trained under Manish Malhotra. “Everything I ever learned is from Manish; He played a big part in my life. Probably the biggest. He always said, ‘Put everything on paper; Be organised; Work hard and smart. There is a solution to everything and his hardwork and dedication is inspiring,” she smiles. Her collections for Priety Zinta has also been very special. “Preity and I met on the sets of Salaam Namaste. She was hesitant to work with me, but today to we are close friends. It’s a lot of fun to work with her,” she smiles. Before concluding, she says, “I am not getting into the competitive space. Right now, I just want to do good work; Less but quality work. Create pieces that make me happy.”

