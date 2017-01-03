Fashion served well

more-in

Wolf whistles and applause greeted tennis star Leander Paes as he strode on to the ramp, dressed in a cream top that sparkled with studded stones.

He was closely followed by young Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India’s rising tennis star, wearing a pair of torn jeans, a white kurta and an olive-green overcoat, who hiked the style quotient further.

The fashion show, organised by 6 Degree in association with Aircel Chennai Open, brought together sports stars, designers and models on one platform at the Hyatt Regency. The event, featuring Delhi-based Lalit Dalmia and Pranjal Kadkade, was a glitzy, colourful affair with good food, fun and laughter.

Pranjal’s collection was a marriage between modern cuts and South Indian temple motifs. The beautiful women (one with a bright red tennis bat), added a fun element to the show.

The maang tikka chutti hair jewellery and dangling ear rings went well with the ethnic kurtis and balloon pants. Lalit Dalmia presented a collection that was a throwback to the Mughal days. Models in bright red and maroon bridal attires sashayed down the ramp. The accessories were minimal. There was a hint of androgynous style. A model with a turban represented the grandeur and aplomb of the era.

They walked down the ramp to the strains of Indian classical music. Modern attire like crop tops were paired with flowing ghaghras and sherwanis, stilettos, turbans and the long Mughal nose rings. Lalit’s fabric brought alive the story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. The layered lehengas were hand-painted with images of the love-struck king and queen, and the motifs that immortalised their love.

Mughal makeover

Designer Lalit Dalmia talks about his collection that exudes royalty and luxury. Excerpts from the interview:

How do Indian architecture motifs influence your collection?

Islamic motifs have a big influence on my collections. I was also mesmerised by my visit to a temple in the South. I was particularly drawn to the sculptures there. Every temple in South India features very intricate art work, which has always inspired me.

What are your favourite materials?

I love the South Indian fabric. For my next collection for a Lakme show in August, I will use South Indian silks. There are some excellent karigars in cities such as Coimbatore and Hyderabad. I also use a lot of Banarasi fabric, makhmal and georgettes.

This show features sport stars instead of Bollywood celebrities. What is your best takeaway from this experience?

I was happy to see foreign sportsmen wearing historical outfits. They loved Indian culture, embroideries and motifs.

This must have been a novel experience for them too, because being sportsmen, they go for simple shorts and T-shirts. However, for the show, they had to wear grand costumes.

What are your future projects ?

I am in talks with Madhur Bhandarkar. I am more inclined to artistic films which use a lot of history rather than run-of-the-mill commercial projects. My dream is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Do you think today’s Indian bride and groom would want to wear these heavy, elaborate costumes?

You can be both minimal and grand. My work is grand, but it is non-blingy and subtle.

The work is intricate and nuanced. However, much of the fashion philosophies have changed; the bride and groom want to feel like kings and queens on their special day.

What are the fashion lessons that we can learn from Mughal emperors?

Wear chunky jewellery

Make your attire grander

Wear bright Indian colours

Experiment with cuts. The Mughals were bold when it came to fashion.

They even wore backless blouses!