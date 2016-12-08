Fashion meets cricket

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, international denim brand Diesel and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians have collaborated to launch the Diesel Collector’s Edition, a clothing line inspired by cricket.

The limited edition collection was launched by Nita Ambani, owner, Mumbai Indians; Renzo Rozzo, founder, Diesel; and Rohit Sharma, captain of the Mumbai Indians team, on Wednesday at Taj Land’s End, Bandra.

The collection features a range of off-field merchandise consisting of denims, polos, T-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, shirts and accessories such as caps and suspenders. This is Diesel’s second partnership with a sporting franchise, the first being with Italian football club AC Milan.

Ms. Ambani said, “It is a brand that the youth connects with to a great extent, and I am excited for Diesel for having chosen Mumbai Indians as their partners.”

In team colours

The collection mainly uses the brand colours of the team — indigo and gold, with hints of white, ochre and orange — which are vital to the properties of denim.

The edition will be available exclusively from Thursday at the 11 Diesel stores across the country and on the website diesel.com. For the global market, the edition will be made available at select Diesel stores across England, Australia and South Africa from December 15.

