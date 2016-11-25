Everyone gets a fair deal

more-in

The Fairtrade India movement helps uplift several livelihoods

If you go to Lingu bai’s home, you will be welcomed with a cup of hot chai, made from the root of an indigenous plant from her ‘cotton and food crop’ farm. She makes the feed for her chickens with a mix of jowar, maize and algae from the fish pond. Her chickens help her earn Rs. 60,000 every four months, enabling her to repay her loans.

Thanks to the Fairtrade India movement, Lingubai started a poultry business with an interest-free loan of Rs. 40,000 from the Fairtrade Premium Fund. Lingu bai is a part of Chetna Organic, a Fairtrade certified producer organisation that provides cotton for Fairtrade brands such as No Nasties and Soul Space brands.

No Nasties has launched its new collection in Goa with a pop-up store. “We ensure the farmer gets a fair price and fair wage, ensuring the people behind our product are treated fairly,” says Devina Singh, campaign and outreach manager.

The Fairtrade India movement works with farmer producer organisations all across the country. “These include groundnut farmers in Gujarat and sugarcane farmers in North Karnataka, Chetna Organic, which works with over 80,000 farmers based out of Telangana and Odisha, and MASS from Kerala that sells cocoa powder,” says Devina.

They organise farmers into communities, and establishes ethical supply chains with brands to ensure that farmers have access to fair prices for their produce. The movement is an international one which started in the U.K. 25 years ago. It launched in India three years ago. The theme for this year’s Fairtrade India campaign is Power of You, a celebration of the consumer’s fair and responsible choices and the difference they make in the lives of farmers.

This year’s Fairtrade week was celebrated from November 21 to 27, giving emphasis to Power of You campaign . “The campaign is about celebrating farmers. People hold events in schools, universities, work places and communities. You don’t even have to organise a big event. You could be a cyclist using these chikkis on your ride and you will still be making a difference in the lives of the farmers,” says Devina.

They have also teamed up with spaces such as Atta Galatta and Ibis hotel that have stocked their tea sachets. Bhive in Bangalore has also extended its support to the movement. A cup counter is installed in the Bhive space where Fairtrade tea is served. They also screen a short video to help people understand how they make a difference to tea plantation workers in the country. “The idea is to give the farmers the power of a collective. When you buy a product with the Fairtrade mark on it, a Fair Trade premium goes back to the producer organisation; not as charity but as additional income.”Amazon has given us a channel to sell over 100 Fairtrade certified products. Amazon India office has given us a stall to raise awareness of Power Of You campaign. The latest Fairtrade product is a chikki bar by Paper Boat.