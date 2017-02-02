Dressing up in Dior

more-in

In most people’s minds, the words “designer/luxury wear” and “stupendously expensive” go hand in hand. But not for much longer if 26-year-old Dimple Mirchandani has her way. The founder of online portal Secret Dresser (http://secretdresser.com/) has a plan to make premium designer and luxury items more accessible.

Dimple dabbled in many fields before she decided to make her career in fashion. A graduate in Accounting and Finance from the U.K., she is also a nutrition and health consultant from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York. She holds a diploma in Sports Nutrition from Oxford Learning and a certification in Yoga training and one in Diamonds and Gemology from Gemological Institute of America.

“I started working early and gained a lot of insight into the business world by working in my family business. But I wanted to something on my own and hence Secret Dresser was born.”

Dimple explains the concept behind her portal thus: “Secret Dresser is a platform to buy and sell pre-owned luxury products. The aim is to increase rotation of products, which will ultimately benefit society and the planet by saving resources.”

She adds that the online fashion market is “an emerging one, as is the luxury segment. With awareness of brands having penetrated to the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it was the right time to be a part of this rapidly growing market segment.”

Dimple got the idea of “sharing”, as she calls it, from her own collection of designer outfits. Some of these took months to be made and were worn may be just once and then lay in her closet.

She points out that a similar concept has been prevalent abroad for quite some time. After studying similar models, she launched Secret Dresser a year ago and its services are now available across the country. Those looking to buy original designer/luxury items can visit the portal, look through the available options and buy online.

“One doesn’t have to register or create an account,” clarifies Dimple. “Buyers can simply shop from the available variety at their convenience in few simple clicks. The listed products have all been evaluated and authenticated. This helps people save time and money because the items are at discounted prices and you don’t have to hunt for lookalikes, which are hard to find.” At this point, only the private viewing, which is available on request, is restricted to Delhi.

The women’s section offers a range of options. Under Indian wear, you can choose from suits, lehengas, wedding clothes, saris and more, while T-shirts, jeans and pants are found under casual clothing. There’s more under party wear, bags and accessories.

For men too, the items are categorised as Indian, Formal, and Casual Clothing and Accessories. Another option is to look at the designers list and choose from your “must-have designer” list.

Among the Indian names are Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre, Raghavendra Rathore, Shane & Falguni among others. Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Vivienne Westwood, Ted Baker are just a few of the many international names.

As far as clothes are concerned, Dimple points out that they have a range of sizes and, if necessary, she alters the clothes to the buyer’s specifications too. “Most of the clothes have enough margin to do that,” she says.

For those worried about the authenticity of what they’re buying, Dimple offers an assurance, “We have a multi-layered authentication process to ensure originality and quality. We have partnered with an international authentication company. The sellers first send us pictures of the items. Once collected, the products undergo processes for validation of quality and originality. Only after that are they listed on the portal at discounted prices. Once the product is sold, the payment is transferred to the seller’s account.”

Asked about the difficulties she has faced, she mentions that fighting the notion of things being “second hand” was the main block. “However people are coming around to accepting the idea and soon they will understand that this is all about sharing.”

Dimple’s own take on fashion is that it is a way to bring out each individual’s unique expression. “It’s about being comfortable and confident in your own skin and owning your style.”

Finally the name: Why Secret Dresser? “Because we offer 100 per cent confidentiality. We protect buyer and seller identities. So no one will know if what you’re wearing is new or not,” she says confidently.