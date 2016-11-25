Brunch is always a good idea!

More often than not, I wake up on a Sunday morning craving a feast. It seems like a good day to celebrate the week gone by, especially these days with the season changing and the cool nip in the air.

For me, I prefer a warm dish of baked eggs or home-made uthappams and friends to share them with.

Brunch, to me, is made special with a gathering of friends — with stories from the previous night, a bit of a hangover, sore feet from dancing all night or an update on the latest Netflix series one was up watching! It starts roughly by noon and the best ones go late into the afternoons, with most of the guests settled deep into the couch.

Do you wake up wanting to feast on weekends? It’s worth organising one at home. And, the easy start time allows you enough time to even grocery-shop in the morning if it’s a last-minute plan.

So, what makes a good brunch? Three things: easy food, simple drinks, effortless décor.

Easy food

When it comes to food, I suggest following a three-course menu.

A toaster stationed on the table with a basket of bread is a good place to start. Herbed or garlic butter and some cheese on a platter will do wonderfully.

A bowl of fresh fruit goes a long way too! So while you bring in the hot eggs or idlis, there is already a solid beginning to the meal.

For the hot dish, serve something that can be prepared in advance, such as baked eggs that can be made before and placed in the oven just before friends arrive, or idlis that can be kept warm in a casserole and served with piping hot sambar.

To end sumptuously, serve something sweet. Feel free to ask a friend to pick up brownies or tea cakes and that should work fine.

Simple drinks

Fresh juice is the ultimate brunch must-have and can serve as a base for cocktails if needed as well.

For a luxurious touch, champagne always does the trick. Bloody Mary is a good option to consider as well. Essentially, it should be a quick pour-and-stir drink. Hot tea and coffee to round it up? Yes, please!

Effortless décor

Only if you are up to it, laying the table for a brunch feels regal. I am a huge fan of the self-serve buffet system, but I cannot deny the joy of a sit-down brunch! Now is a really good time to mix and match table linen and even plateware.

Flowers fresh from the market are ultimate. If you have some old ghazals or swing music, brunch is the perfect occasion to pull it out. That is really all you need.

A happy brunch can really pull you through a week, so I hope you get a chance to throw one, even if just for two! Have a lovely week ahead.