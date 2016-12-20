Botany on textiles

In July 2015, designer Anaka Narayanan was at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bangalore, for an exhibition by the graduating class of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology. A friend had invited her, and she meant to breeze in and out. But, something there caught her attention — two volumes of botanical illustrations from the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens compiled by Srishti — and the effect lingered for months.

Finally, when it was time to come up with her latest collection, Anaka banked on the joy she derived while sifting through the pages of the books.

A striking off-white tunic with solid black prints catches the eye at Brass Tacks, on CP Ramaswamy Road. Peer closer, and you’ll be able to spot stamens of hibiscus peeking through. The same print is repeated in another colour, to a totally different effect. The range of silhouettes Anaka has come up with is inspired by the hand-done drawings/paintings of botanical specimens. “These are works of art, as well as a scientific documentation of flora,” she says.

The designer began with a moodboard of the photos at her studio in Kottivakkam and narrowed down the riot of colours to a palette that spans greens, rusts and browns.

As for the prints, she says: “I did not know how people would like leaves or fig prints on their clothes. So, what I did was zoom in through a lens and get the cellular structure. That was striking, abstract and very edgy.”

Deciding the silhouettes “was the easy part”, says Anaka, who veered towards a line that features tailored and boxy shapes.

“We did a lot of work on the prints and the motifs. After all, that’s what differentiates one collection from the other,” says Anaka, whose last line was inspired by Banjara embroidery.

She went back to Srishti, and took detailed notes, because the restrictions were many, including a no-photograph rule. “The illustrations were incredible; they showed the entire life cycle of a flower or plant with great detail and in 3D quality.” She also took the help of a Nature enthusiast to decipher the drawings.

What Anaka did not want to do was merely recreate those prints; instead, she sought unexpected details.

“For instance, I wanted to use a print featuring a cross-section of figs, but would it appeal, I wondered. So, we zoomed in further and used the texture of the fruit.”

The collection, which features tunics, dressy tops, trousers, cardigans and jackets, says Anaka, is for everyday use. “So, I worked with earthy fabrics — khadis, microspun cotton, crepe silk, linen… they can be worn to work, and with the addition of an accessory or two, turn into something perfect for an evening out.”

Some of the garments have quirky inspirations — the browns, for instance, are from the dog-eared books where she saw the illustrations.

Then, there’s a shimmery cardigan in deep rust in Maheshwari. “Many dried leaves and fruits had this feel and colour about them. This is cotton with zari woven in the warp. It’s light, and dressy. We treated it with silicon to make it more fluid.”

The collection also features trousers in handloom cotton from Erode, that sport a distressed look, thanks to some in-house abrasion with stone followed by stitches on top. An interesting yellow linen jacket with a crepe weave is a great option to elevate a regular dress. “It has a lining of Andhra cotton and a cute, non-utilitarian pocket,” says Anaka.

Anaka says what dictated this line was flattering silhouettes in luxurious fabric that also breathes well. “Sometimes, you suffer vacation blues just after a holiday. These clothes, I hope, will serve as a reminder of the things you do when you take time off for yourself.”

(The collection is available in the Alwarpet and Bangalore stores.)