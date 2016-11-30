All set for Jaipur!

David Abraham sheds light on his khadi collection at Jaipur Heritage Week

Normally, seasoned designer David Abraham likes working on a collection where he chooses his fabric. Like an artist, he does not like to be circumscribed especially when he is required to unleash his creativity on cloth decided not by him or his partner Rakesh Rathore. He has adopted a flexible approach as a special case for the ongoing Jaipur Heritage Week where he would be presenting his khadi collection in a grand way at the Diggi Palace.

“Fabric plays a special role in our collections yet we agreed as this was the second consecutive season with this event. Khadi has come from Jaipur, Barmer and different khadi centres of the State. And selection has been done by the Rajasthan Khadi Board. Here we have been handed over some lightweight and some heavyweight fabric which we have used depending on the nature of garments.”

After getting the fabric, David textured and layered them. “Where the fabric is light we have put two layers together. The double layered khadi is textured and has a crinkled cotton kind of look. We are using it for men jackets and kurtas and some women pieces. For women we have Kota Doria khadi sari on which we have done embroidery.”

Embroidery was done with a melange of hand and machine. “We have tried to simply things by using the process of hand machine; it has worked quiet well. Simple embroidery yet very strong graphic form. A part of it was done manually where they pleat it with hand and partly done by regular embroidery machine. Classic technique was most appropriate for this kind of fabric, structure and kind of design.”

The uniqueness about the collection is that David has modified khadi. “We change khadi, stitched them to look like stripes and checks. This was done to provide structure. Sometimes weaves are loose; the cut and construction of garment loses shape from elbow and niece. Stability is less. Quilting reinforce the fabric and make more structured label.”

Working on the rough textures of khadi was a challenge. “Rajasthan’s khadi is heavier and coarser. It is much different from khadi of Andhra Pradesh which is soft. So in this khadi it is difficult to get good structure and fall. That is why we had to do quilting so that when we cut the cloth it performs the way we want it to perform.”

Last year, Sanghaler block printing was done. “We had super imposing pattern on fabric. This time round we did embroidery, stitching and quilting where we are manipulating the cloth a little more to create textures and patterns. The idea behind all this is to essentially draw attention of crafts and techniques of Rajasthan and showcase how rich and diverse are its crafts.”

This collection is a radical departure from the recently concluded Amazon India Fashion Week, where David dazzled fashionistas with khadi. “That time khadi was made to look different. This time it looks like khadi and we have used different textures. We have been consistently working with khadi as this is part of an ongoing dialogue. You finish it, look it in a different narrative structure.”