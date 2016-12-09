more-in

Raghavendra Rathore is mighty impressed with Hyderabad’s fashion quotient. Relaxing at Taj Krishna after overseeing the preparations for the formal launch of his new store at Banjara Hills, Rathore exclaims how Hyderabad’s fashion scene is making a splash. “We opened the store eight months ago and have been waiting to see what people in Hyderabad like. The idea was to do something different from what we do in other stores. I am impressed with the turn around but also very intrigued by the style and classic nature of people here; They are particular about special details. We don’t get so much of that in Bombay. People just walk in and say, ‘this is what I want’ and move on. Here it is a bespoke store,” he explains.

It has been his endeavour to understand the market and get feedback. “What we have realised is that people are very sensitive to the choice of fabric and colours. Irrespective of the weather, they’d like to wear clothes that go beyond specified season. The fabric-DNA has to change and that has been a revelation for us,” he adds.

Rathore hails the power of bespoke spirit which brings an individual’s fashion sense to the fore. “What ever you want we will have to make as long as it is coming from the brand. This is also unique and is happening globally. People are moving away from generic clothing and have gotten into making their own combinations. So, you are always different and this is part of the Indian psyche. I am not the real designer; the designer is the client for me,” he states.

Speak about the demonetisation effect on fashion and Rathore shares India will never be the same again. “When one buys a lehenga for Rs. 5 lakh, one is forced to use cash and that is where there will be a lot of impact,” he states and explains, “Big brands are going to feel the pinch. The situation is an unfortunate triggering of events and in the next two years who ever survives will be the brands to look forward to. The retail, fashion and luxury market will move towards a completely homogeneous format. The rustic-ness and charm of India will slowly disappear. It is sad in a way to see the bullock cart disappear but in a way it is the changing, evolving world.”

He says fashion in 2016 has been on a big roller coaster ride.

“People in the creative pursuit are going up and coming down in terms of design and revenue. This year, the frequency has been enhanced. The year has been more important as we have taken more risk and have gotten our hands burnt here and there. It has been a good year and has given us a snapshot of what is coming. It is preparing us for correction in tax structures. You will see a lot of designers move away from very big locations to smaller places to cut size of the store.”

Rathore is enthused about their new brand Imperial India Company and plans to open a few more stores of this cheaper brand.

“I am a philanthropic creative man now. The next adventure for me is to give back to society in many other ways,” he signs off.