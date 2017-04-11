Wellness worth watching

There is a pervasive idea attached to health programmes that they impose strict diets and tough love. More often than not, clients are left dissatisfied with the results.

Life coach Santha John, nutritionist Sridevi Jasti and image consultant Chaitanya CH together created a wellness programme that focusses on creating a “healthier you” through a nurturing and insightful route.

Symbiotic energies

Upon meeting the enterprising women, be prepared for three different yet symbiotic energies. Santha, Sridevi and Chaitanya collectively look back on the first six months of Elanist Pro with excitement and pride. Friends for many years, they saw how each of their services could be synchronised into a comprehensive and engaging initiative for everyone, whether one wishes to maintain wellbeing, learn more about it or undergo a full rejuvenation. “Who are we to say ‘become a better you?’ A lot of people feel great as they are, so we decided to approach it as ‘become a healthier you’ which is always the case. May feel they can always be healthier.”

Chaitanya explains, “Everyone comes with different perspectives and different needs. So we looked at how we can contribute to their lives. We complement each other in our professions and we came about with Elanist Pro because we saw a need in the market. The three of us stay in touch regarding all our clients; it’s a combined effort.”

After an intense brainstorming session, they found themselves leaning towards ‘elan’ as the term oriented around transformation. The business was finally christened Elanist Pro. Their first client from Guntur, was extremely satisfied, having been sent by Santha to yoga therapy. On that note, she debunks the idea that ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’. Santha explains, “Others tell you what to eat and to hope for the best or to hope your willpower works. In our programme, we take the guessing out and supply each meal at your doorstep in time. We are constantly around to monitor, motivate and to find or fill in gaps as required — be it coaching, grooming or styling needs.”

Sridevi always has her clients’ holistic wellbeing in mind, “I don’t just give my clients food. They learn while they’re undertaking this programme; they’re making a connection between their bodies and what they’re eating, how they’re feeling and how they’re looking. This gives them a better understanding of what the food is actually doing, in a practical way. Then they can carry that knowledge forward to their families and into the future.” The founder of Vibrant Living, her clients include Nagarjuna Akkineni and Namrata Shirodkar.

Chaitanya of StyleChai talks of a core problem which she often sees in clients’ closets. “I don’t try to change a client’s entire aesthetic. If a client is comfortable in simple flats, I go with that. But what I see missing is that eye for fit and cut. Since I was in school, I’d oversee the tailoring of my clothes. If the silhouette is right, great. When I take a client shopping, I make sure there’s an element of affordability and that there are stores that offer well-cut clothes at good prices.” With the breeding number of stores in Hyderabad, the service is admittedly a much-needed one, especially in a style-conscious community.

Santha looks on her past and admits she wishes she had a life coach. Her passion for creating a rapport and discourse is what garners her plenty of respect in any circle. She also explains how she keeps in mind that there are other professionals who address mental health issues. “If one feels like the direction they’re heading in is off, or if there’s trouble with their relationships, that’s where I dive right in. But if there’s a serious issue like needing medical attention or the services of a psychiatrist, I will refer. There needs to be an openness in admitting something isn’t right.”

Srivedi shares, “I came to Santha as a client four or five years ago. I was doing so many things and felt I needed to talk to someone. After speaking with her a few times, I saw she has that quality of approachability, an important trait to have in this work.”

With Santha addressing the emotional and mental levels of a client, Sridevi with the cellular aspects and Chaitanya with the outward aesthetics, Elanist Pro always has your back.