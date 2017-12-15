Card for all occassions

more-in

It’s off-season for weddings but it is business as usual for the row of shopkeepers at in Gowliguda. One of the bustling and oldest areas in the city, the street houses more than 90 shops selling wedding cards for any special occasion; from weddings and gruhapravasams to cradle ceremonies and first birthdays.

“Earlier they were very few shops; now their number has doubled and the field has become highly competitive,” states Kishore Jain of Arihant Cards, which was started in ’85.

Popular motif

Lord Ganesha is a popular motif on most cards, especially for weddings. “He is a favourite as he is the remover of obstacles,” smiles Ajay at SV Cards. Other popular motifs are of Radha and Krishna, prince and princess and other gods and goddesses. While youngsters opt for personalised cards, bulk cards are printed in Telugu and English.

The shopkeepers take a minimum order of 100 cards and the number goes up according to one’s needs. However, it is politicians and VIPs who give an order for 1000 or 2000 cards. “Sometimes the number also goes up to 5000.”

It has been two years since Miten Bhunad of Shubam Cards has joined the business and is happy about it. “These shops form a huge market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is lucrative business as there is no brand or MRP here,” he enthuses.

Meher Enterprises was established in 1960. Ch Ramulu, an octogenarian traces the shop’s journey. “We first started a general store and then converted it into a paper shop and then we shifted to cards. These bundles were lightweight and easy to carry,” recalls Ramulu adding 100 cards were sold for 90 paise in ’62.

Personal touch

Sridhar of Sri SL Gampa Cards observes a wedding card symbolises memories. “There is a personal touch when one prints a card with details. It brings the community together and is not restricted to any one family or individual,” he points out adding the business has reduced over the years.

Ramulu shares how the entire family would descend on a shop to decide on the card. “Earlier, there were few designs and family members had a say on how the card should be. Now, there is more choice; customers share photographs of designs on WhatsApp. Yet, they have difficulties in agreeing on one card and ask for more choices.” He rues, “Many youngsters choose Facebook, email and WhatsApp.”

He speaks about the charm of a wedding card. “Guests get the first impression of the wedding through this card. The card depicts a family’s background and one gets to know that he/she is a granddaughter or grandson of so and so person. Relations are built through them when they visit friends and acquaintances to invite them for the wedding it is special,” he smiles. Showing us one wedding card with a golden backdrop and letters, is wooden planked; it is his own wedding card (he calls it pelliroju kagitam). “I found my handwritten wedding card smeared with haldi and kumkum. Upon completion of 62 years of marriage, a shashtiabdi poorthi function was held; this card was created for it. Whenever I see it, it rekindles my memories.”