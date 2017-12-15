Bringing the runway home: Decor ideas from fashion designers

more-in

When fashion’s finest turn their eye on hearth and home, things can never be boring. Last Tuesday, Abraham and Thakore débuted their collection of gorgeous rugs with Obeetee — taking inspiration from Pochampally and Chettinad saris, and prints like ikat and bhandej. A few months earlier, Gucci took a walk on the wild side with a new line comprising cushions embroidered with roaring tigers and trays emblazoned with king snakes. But, of course, 2017 offers a lot more. So whether you are searching for a luxe (and last minute) present for someone on your ‘nice list’ or a statement piece for yourself, here’s our pick of the season’s best.

Gucci

Snake Tray

In Gucci’s first foray into the living room, the Italian fashion house hasn’t given us just one encompassing decorative look, but an eclectic range with elements to customise any nook and corner. With cushions, trays, candles, chairs and more, it pulls from creative director Alessandro Michele’s prints, patterns and graphics from previous collections — so expect lots of cats, both wild and tame! Our favourite is this gorgeous metal tray with a striking print of a king snake on a striped background. Ideal to brighten up a table or a conversation, it is approximately ₹60,300. Details: gucci.com

Rocky S for Bent Chair

Coasters and Table Runners

The Mumbai-based fashion designer’s love of patterns and colours comes alive in his capsule collection for home décor brand, Bent Chair by Natasha Jain. With a Gothic colour palette, the Baroque collection has adapted designs from Rocky Star apparels for plush cushions and tableware. The Botanical line is more feminine, with pinks and whites, while the designer says his Pop collection is a watermark, “carrying the freshness of youth”. Pick up coffee mugs, coasters and photo frames, too. From ₹1,189 (for coasters) onwards. Available at Shoppers Stop in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, and online on bentchair.com.

Cartier

Burgundy Container with Double C Motif

In the season’s favourite colour, this stunning burgundy wood storage box stands out with its shiny red lacquer and polished metal lid engraved with the double C motif. Topped with an onyx cabochon, the French fashion house’s début décor line, Home Objects Collection by Cartier, is an ode to its jewellery, tying together the arts of the jeweller, goldsmith and silversmith. There are also candle holders, photo frames, trays and bowls to choose from. Approximately ₹31,100, on cartier.com. The store in Delhi will take orders from early 2018. 011 46788888

Gufram + Paul Smith

Psychedelic Cactus Coat Stand

There are just 169 pieces available. If you want one of Gufram’s irreverent limited edition coat stands, with Paul Smith’s unmistakable colourful styling, you better book one right away. The British fashion designer collaborated with the Italian furniture maker to give its famous cactus (created in 1972) a psychedelic update. Made with polyurethane foam and washable Guflac paint, the ironic totem embodies the grit, fantasy, humour and hallucinogenic vibes of the ’70s. Approximately ₹3,79,810 on paulsmith.com.

L’Objet

Coral Bookend

As coral reefs become endangered around the world, bring home a slice of marine life without threatening the eco-system. L’Objet’s whimsical coral bookend is exquisitely handcrafted from select metals and Limoges porcelain. Coated with 24k gold and studded with semi-precious cabochon gems, it comes encased in a luxury gift box. Approximately ₹66,420 for one. Details: eu.l-objet.com

Christian Lacroix

Cushions

The flamboyant style of House of Christian Lacroix is well met with New York City-based artist Brian Kenny’s unmistakable style in this limited edition trio of cushions. Printed on cotton canvas, the whimsical Lacroix Sweetie! (with giraffes in mini skirts and rabbits in trench coats), Liberty Parade (with a distinctive graphic novel vibe), and Together Cushion (with its crown of hands motif) bring vibrancy and a touch of the audacious. Approximately ₹7,250, on christian-lacroix.com.

Abraham & Thakore with Obeetee

Chettinad Carpet

When designer duo Abraham and Thakore collaborates with Obeetee — the 100-year-old carpet company whose rugs are seen in places like the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Buckingham Palace — you can be sure the results will be spectacular. The designers have reinvented Indian weaves and prints like pochampally, ikat and bandhani to create pieces of art that you can walk on. We especially love the Chettinad carpet, with its classic border and colour palette. From ₹5 lakh onwards, for an 8x10 carpet, on obeetee.com.

Louis Vuitton

Malle Fleurs

Invest in a slice of Louis Vuitton history, with Malle Fleurs. A reinterpretation of the 1910 original — created as a way to thank loyal customers — the water-resistant metallic tray and Vuittonite lining mean you can add flowers, water or soil without damaging it. Of course, you can repurpose the 29.5” trunk, with its monogrammed canvas exterior and golden metallic pieces, as an accent table or anything you please. Approximately ₹4,25,500, on eu.louisvuitton.com, or place an order at the store in Bengaluru. 080 42460000

Ralph Lauren

Sophie Backgammon

The Ralph Lauren ‘Sophie’ Backgammon Set can be used two ways — as a luxurious upgrade to family game night or as an accent piece for your living room. Featuring a hand applied leather case in navy or black, solid brass checkers and a built-in leather-inlaid playing board, it comes with two dice cups, four dice and a doubling cube. Approximately ₹85,600, on ralphlauren.com.

Kate Spade

Two of a Kind Gold Dot Shaker and Bottle Opener

We move away from the living room, with Kate Spade New York’s new Two of a Kind Gold Dot Shaker and Mask Bottle Opener. With their season-friendly gold hue and polka dots, these are ideal to bling up your bar. And if you want to take the theme forward, there are also stemless Champagne glasses, jiggers, jewelled bottle stoppers and ice buckets to pick up. The shaker is approximately ₹4,000 and the bottle opener, ₹3,000, on katespade.com.