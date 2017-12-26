A tale waiting to be told

more-in

With her third book, The Legend of Kuldhara, (Niyogi Books) Malathi Ramachandran has moved away from the Armed Forces. Unlike her first two books, The Wheel Turned and Edge of all the Light, The Legend of Kuldhara is a historical novel. “You are right, my first two books were set against military backdrops and had a young Army officer and a fighter pilot as their protagonists,” says Malathi. “This time, I wanted to write from a different perspective. After all, there is no dearth of material in a country as diverse and colourful as ours!”

The Legend of Kuldhara tells the story of pretty Pari, who lives in the prosperous village of Kuldhara. Her life is turned upside down when the lascivious eyes of the powerful diwan, Saalim falls on her. Talking of the genesis of the book, Malathi says, “It was about three years ago, when we were travelling in Rajasthan, doing the Udaipur-Jodhpur-Jaisalmer trail. In Jaisalmer, we had a cab driver who doubled up as a guide. After showing us the Golden Fort and the Royal Chhatris, he said he would show us something strange and surreal. We drove about 18 kilometres out of the city into the Thar Desert until we came to this huge arched gateway. Beyond the entrance lay what seemed to be a village in the aftermath of an earthquake. There were half walls, broken pillars, stone blocks lying around, and the hanging, eerie silence of the dead. The guide explained that this had once been a village called Kuldhara. For centuries it had been a green, fertile oasis in the desert, populated by hard working Paliwal Brahmins. Until one day in 1824 when they abandoned their homes overnight, along with their kinsmen in 83 other villages. The thousands of Paliwals seemingly disappeared into the night never to be found.”

The author, who stays in Basavanagar continues, “After I returned from my trip to Jaisalmer, the story of the people of Kuldhara and the Paliwal clan stayed with me. Images of how the streets of Kuldhara village would have looked in that time and age, how the people would have dressed and eaten, and lived and loved... haunted me day and night until I felt I had to put it all down. There was a story here waiting to be told. And I had to tell it in my own style.”

Malathi says she is “passionate about history because to me it is not outdated, or dusty musty. To me, history is people and relationships and emotions and passions. It is laughter and tears and songs and stories.”

On the importance of research in historical fiction, Malathi says, “In spite of my interest in the richness of past lives, I had never really thought of writing a historical novel before because the sheer quantum of research required was daunting. However, intensive, extensive research is so necessary to get the authentic cultural and political setting for a period novel. I strongly believe that historical fiction without research would ring hollow and pretentious.”

While basic research was easy thanks to Google and Wiki, Malathi says, “I needed more than just historical events in chronology; I needed human stories, I needed human testimonials, and I needed the 'feel' of the place that comes only from touch, sound, smell and look.”

Married to a fighter pilot, Malathi says, “Fortunately, I know the feel of the desert only too well as we have lived in an Air Force base in Rajasthan. There, I had seen the moods of the desert, felt its whimsies, heard its sounds and tasted the sand on my tongue after a summer storm.

For the stories, the author says, “I was lucky to connect with a few Paliwals who live in different States of the country, heard about how their ancestors came to be who they were. These tales gave me a great insight into understanding not just their will to survive, but also the code of honour of their community. I would say the research was not easy, but it was very fulfilling.”

Malathi says she loves observing people. “As in all my fictional works, my characters are borrowed from people I know or have met or who have brushed me in passing. Perhaps what I see seeps into my characters even without my knowledge.”

A soothsayer is the still centre of the book. “One of the most charming sights and sounds of Rajasthan is the folk instrument player at every corner. I fell in love with the sound of the ravanhatha, a stringed instrument that can whine, sigh, cry and laugh in the hands of the master. I planned to bring in an old musician to act as a Greek chorus to the events but he ended up becoming a soothsayer too. This has two literary ends — one, to bring in local colour, and two, to add a mystical element to the legend.”

Among all the colourful characters in the book, the four who stand out are Pari, Saalim, Parvati, Saalim’s tragic wife and Pratap, the upright prabandhak (manager) of Kuldhara. Malathi says the book is the story of “Pari and Parvati—two women so different, and yet so similar in overcoming their vulnerabilities and taking control of their destinies.”