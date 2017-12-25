A structural feat

more-in

Since its inception nearly 15 years ago, it is safe to say that millions of people from around the world, have sat inside the building to tap into their inner source and experience meditation.

But this is not the only aspect about the Vishalakshi Mantap, located at the Art of Living International Centre in Kanakapura Road, that incites wonder.

The mantap, or ‘hall’ as it loosely translates, is a five-floor, 108-feet high structure with 81 pillars, two basements and has, what is known to be, among Asia’s largest ‘kalashas’ that is over 15 feet high.

“Kalashas are found in almost all ancient architectural structures in the world from mosques to gurudwaras and temples. It is said they absorb cosmic energy and transfer it into the building,” says Prashant Rajore, one of the key members of the team that constructed the structure.

“The original idea behind the building was that we were running out of space in the ashram and we required a big meditation hall. It needed to be a circular structure, like the Sumeru Mantap, but this time, it needed to be closed at the centre. When the architects started sending in the designs, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, our founder, modified them until we had the five-storeyed structure that presently stands.”

The Mantap is set on top of a hill. It includes windows that run along the inside walls so it is well-ventilated by the constant breeze that envelops the hill. Among the leitmotifs is the lotus, which number a total 1008 across the five-storeys.

“While the structure was in place, the design and the decoration of the building evolved over time, even after we began construction. It took three years and five months to complete the construction, working with a team of 55 agencies and more than 7000 workers.”

But the pièce-de-résistance of the Vishalakshi Mantap is that, though the weight of the building seems to be concentrated in the centre, there is no central column to support it.

“Our structural engineers sat together to ensure the weight was transferred from the centre to the outside. It took months of calculations to make the building safe so it could stand for hundreds of years. This is a technologically advanced structure, it is safe and secure.”

Instead, there are 81 pillars that run across the structure at different points.

“Our founder also wanted the building to be connected to a service project, even before it could be completed. So we bought some land near the ashram, built and donated 81 homes for the homeless and the underprivileged in the neighbourhood.”

The Vishalakshi Mantap is also host to several socially relevant conferences every year, from the recently held River Rejuvenation Conference to the Global Leadership Forum and the periodic Women’s Conference that will be held this February.

“Many people, especially engineers, are surprised to see how the weight of the building is being supported. Once they see the drawings, they are convinced.”

