What’s on your calendar?

Adorable puppies, meticulously muscled men, actors flaunting vintage cars and dramatic pictures of Nature... the author scopes out 2017’s most collectible calendars

Calendars come in two distinct styles. You probably own at least three of the most common kind: they carelessly hang from walls in homes and offices, with chunky numbers and text printed across.

And then there are those people covet — the collectors’ items, given pride of place on your desk if you ever manage to snag one (primarily so visitors can look on enviously). For a long time, the Kingfisher calendars, with their waif-like models in exotic locations, were the best known collector’s calenders, available only if you made it onto a VIP list. Then came Pirelli’s artfully shot nudes and semi-nudes, the Lavazza calendars with works of international photographers sneaking cups of steaming coffee into their frames and Dabboo Ratnani’s Bollywood specials with A-listers in unconventional poses (remember Parineeti Chopra sitting snugly in a wheelbarrow?)...

Next year, the list is going to be longer than ever as more photographers, designers and artists are coming up with exotic ideas for unconventional calenders.

These blend art, design and glamour. And sometimes, they also have a cause.

Turn to page 3

From page 1

G. Venket Ram, one of the first photographers from the city to come up with his own stylish annual calendar in 2011, discusses the process of putting it together. “Getting the stars to do the shoot was not an issue... but getting the vintage cars was,” he laughs.

His debut project had 12 popular Kollywood faces, including Suriya, Arya, Vikram, Trisha, and Genelia, posing with elegant vintage cars that owners agreed to temporarily part with only after much convincing. “I had to put each car in a trailer and transport it to and from the shoot, because I didn’t want a single scratch on it,” he says.

Venket says the planning for a calender starts early in the year as it usually takes about four months to get through logistics, finalise themes, costume, fabrics, locations…

That’s not all. “It takes a whole day to finish one shoot,” he says. So, 12 different shoots would easily mean two weeks of work.

After all this, these are not for sale. So they are not created with profits in mind. “There is no commercial angle. The main reason for these calendars is to connect to people from the film fraternity, media and advertising houses that I have worked with. It’s a sign of good will,” says Venket, adding “I enjoy the process as it’s very different from my regular shoots. The stars have always been cooperative because of my equation with them over the years and don’t charge me anything.”

Like Venket, there are other artists, photographers and organisations who bring out annual calendars. They don’t just do this for top-of-the-mind recall, but also for creative satisfaction.

Artist Santhana Krishnan, well-known for his vivid paintings on doors, has just completed his 2017 calendar, and is pleased with the results.

It features his trademark doors in bright hues of pink, green, red and cerulean. There’s there’s even a sketch of Amitabh Bachchan in one. The doors featured in this calendar are inspired by doors he photographed in Goa, Karnataka, and Tirunelveli, and the textures are inspired by walls in Jodhpur.

This is Santhana Krishnan’s second tryst with designing calendars. “The first one was in 2010, and I thought I’d do this every year. But with my packed travel schedule, I hardly found the time. From this year onwards, it’s going to be a yearly fixture,” he says.

He’s printed 750 of them and will be sending them out to friends, curators and clients, with a large chunk going to the U.S, Dubai, London, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mauritius. “A lot of people like collecting art. Some of them actually pull out pages from my calendar and frame them. Now, with this calendar, for a whole year, they get to keep different paintings of mine in their personal space. This way, their friends too can see my work,” he adds.

While there is a common notion that calendars for a cause can’t be edgy and aesthetic, Sunil Menon proves them wrong. The Sahodaran (an organisation that works for the rights of sexual minorities)calendar that he conceptualises every year is shot at various locations and always has male models with rippling muscles posing like Greek gods. With most calendars being female-centric, Sunil wanted to give the South Indian male model an opportunity. If you notice, all of them have darker or more tanned skin tones — “that is to break away and go against the fair-and-lovely stereotype that is in the Indian psyche!” says Sunil.

The first calendar was shot in 2009 for 2010. It was called Resort Wear and started as a fund-raiser for the swimwear created at the centre, so that extra income could be generated for them. “A catalogue to market them would have cost money and involved a significant investment so the calendar served as a catalogue for the products. And through the sales of the calendar (priced at Rs. 1,000), we could generate awareness and reserve funding for the centre,” says Sunil. It’s been an annual project ever since.

This year’s theme is ‘water.’ The team shot around various types of water bodies in Kannur, Kochi, and Thrissur and at Nagalapuram Falls. “The calendar also works as a platform for upcoming fashion professionals, as they get to be part of a shoot that they can add to their folio,” says Sunil.

There are other popular annual calendars. Swarga Foundation brings out one every year featuring models with special needs, each with an inspiring story to tell. Dramatic Nature and wildlife shots make The Pollachi Papyrus, a travel company’s datebook, a hit.

Animals are always popular - particularly the pet who appear on Tailshots and the Humane Animal Society’s calendars, which can instantly cheer you up. Pet lovers have more choice in the form of a new series of calendars by Bangalore-based Ashok Chintala, who has been a pet photographer for a year-and-a-half. He came up with his first calendar last year to raise funds for animals affected in the floods. Priced at Rs. 350, it found eager clients in Chennai and Bangalore. He plans to make this years’ calender - featuring everything from playful rescued beagles to street dogs with attitude - available across the country and is looking for online pet needs stores to tie up with.

Some clients ask to be featured in the shoot, for personalised calendars where they pose along with their pets. According to Ashok, it’s a great way to have something you love or are passionate about on your table top calendar. “Even if you can’t hug or play with your pet, you can keep looking at them on your calendar as you have a busy day at work,” he says.