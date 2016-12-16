Voices in the air

more-in

Memories of rehearsing my lines for not just one but two radio plays came rushing back, as I enter the corridors of the All India Radio (AIR) building on Trichy Road. I remember the recording room. We, a bunch of school students, lined up in front of a series of mikes, spoke our lines, and then floated back home.

“Be it music, drama or poetry, AIR always kept the doors open to encourage talent,” says K. Chitralega, programme head of AIR.

The primary channel (300.3 Mt, 999 KHz) of the grand institution turns 50 this year. To ring in the golden jubilee celebrations, a treasured collection of interviews from the archives are being aired now.

You can tune into AIR (both 999 KHz and FM Rainbow 103) at 7.45 a.m. to listen to Kaatralayil Pon Thuligal. There are old interviews of Coimbatore personalities like LMW’s G.K. Sundaram who participated the historic salt satyagraha at Vedaranyam, veteran CPI leader Parvathi Krishnan, and Chandrakanthi Govindarajulu of the GRG Group of Institutions.

AIR Coimbatore came into being on December 18, 1966, at a rented building in Tatabad and later moved to Town Hall. Initially, it relayed programmes from Thiruchirapalli AIR and then branched out into recording and content creation for a flagship programme on agriculture. “Even today, we have one hour dedicated exclusively to agriculture. Farmers listen to Vivasayigalukkana Aruvippugal every morning as it gives information on farming activities, pest outbreak, and the remedial measures,” she says.

The Farm and Home (Aerum Oorum) programme bagged the Akashvani award too. “Till the 1980s when the green revolution was at its peak, farmers followed radio closely. Farmers’ discussion groups would assemble at a common point to listen and discuss the programmes. AIR played the role of a facilitator to take the findings of the agriculture department from labs to the land,” says Chitralega

Seminars and classes for farmers became a regular feature.

G. Swaminathan, assistant director (programmes), mentions the farm school programme where the farmers could learn about farming, from seed to harvest, and marketing too. “Earlier, farmers and agriculture experts came to the studios to share information. Now, with the help of portable instruments, we go to the fields and broadcast live from there,” he says.

The presence of TNAU right here in Coimbatore gave these programmes a big boost, says K. Stalin, assistant station director (retd).

“The Vice-Chancellor of TNAU would introduce a new rice variety every year during Pongal at the Coimbatore station and others would relay it. Use of bio-fertilisers was discussed. Along with utility programmes, entertainment was added in the form of drama, music, and folk songs.”

While some programmes targeted industrial workers, children, and women, the special education programmes highlighted government policies and schemes.

Many personalities have graced the studios in Coimbatore to give interviews and also to perform.

Some of them include musicians Pandit Ravishankar, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Veena Gayathri, Bombay Jayshree, director K. Balachander, writer Jayakanthan, singers S.P. Balasubhramanyam, T.M. Soundararajan, P. Susheela, ….

Stalin recalls interviewing actor S.T. Rajagantham. “A native of Coimbatore, she shared screen space with Kali N. Ratnam with whom she made an excellent comedy pair like the veterans N.S. Krishnan and T.K. Maduram. She shared a lot of information on Coimbatore’s history. When the late Cho Ramaswamy visited Coimbatore he was given extra security cover because of the LTTE threat. As gunmen carrying AK47s guarded him at our studios, I spoke to him. It was unforgettable”

AIR moved to its own building on Trichy Road in 1982. That is when they began to air plays adapted from the works of eminent writers and performed by in-house artistes. Kovai Sarla, was one of those who later made it big in films. Popular lyricist Pa. Vijay also started his career here.

Chitralega says while plays like N.V. Venkatraman’s Nitya Kalyani, Bharathiyar’s Aaril Oru Pangu, and writer Sujatha’s Ratham Ore Niram were highly popular, writer Rajesh Kumar’s science fiction Rathathin Niram Neelam bagged the best play award. The FM Rainbow channel, dedicated to film songs, was added in 2000.

“People still reach out to AIR for authenticity, especially during natural calamities and new government announcements,” says G. Swaminathan.

Chitralega mentions that, when Indira Gandhi was assassinated, people thronged the studios to read out poems and pay tribute to the leader.

She adds, “When Veerappan took actor Rajkumar captive in the Satyamangalam forest, the only way the actor’s family could reach the actor was through AIR Coimbatore. The actor’s wife and son would record their plea at Bangalore AIR and we relayed the recorded message in the hope that it would reach the actor and Veerappan.”

Golden jubilee celebrations

AIR Coimbatore organises a Ponvizha at Nani Palkhivala Auditorium at Mani Higher Secondary School at 6.00 p.m. today. Apart from the felicitation addresses, there will also be cultural programmes All are welcome.